4/16/22 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks At New York Mets

So we’re a week into the season and the Mets are 6-2. They look to continue their hot start with another afternoon game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. If you’re headed to Citi Field remember: First 25,000 fans get a replica Tom Seaver statue to proudly display on your wall unit.

How To Enjoy

It’s a 1:10 ET start which you can find on SNY if you’re in the New York viewing area, Bally Sports Arizona if you find yourself in Phoenix or Glendale getting ready for a high leverage golf game, or if you’re anywhere else, the game is on MLB Network nationally. On the radio side, the game is on 98.7 Arizona’s sports station or KHOV Univision if you are actually playing golf during the game, or back in New York, you can find it on WCBS 880, or WEPN 1050 if you want to hear great calls like this:

Big Pete’s big day is even better in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/xWsBqxaTQL — John Flanigan (@jflan816) April 14, 2022

The Pitchers

After Carlos Carrasco gave up a first inning run in his last start as per maritime law, Carrasco was brilliant against the Nationals, giving up just one more hit in 5 and 2/3’s innings of work. Carrasco is enjoying his first season with the Mets which didn’t include a four month hamstring injury to kick it off.

Zac Gallen makes his season debut for the Diamondbacks today. Hi start was pushed back after he cut his thumb trying to fix a broken sprinkler system. The team was being extremely cautious as if they lose him, then Madison Bumgarner might have to pitch every game for them, which I’m guessing would make him pretty mad as everything seems to make Madison mad.

The Lineups

Pete at first with Dom at DH? Boy the mob is going to have fun with this if Pete throws one away today.

And for the visitors:

That was a commitment.

The Game Notes

The Mets are 6-2 while outscoring their opponents 44-22. The last time the Mets started 6-2 or better while outscoring their opponents by that margin was 2006, when they started 7-1 while outscoring their opponents 53-27.

Gallen has good stats against a couple of Mets in a short sample size. Jeff McNeil has a double in nine career AB’s against Gallen, while Pete Alonso is 1-or-7 lifetime with two walks.

The Mets are 44-37 against the Diamondbacks all time at Citi Field, including 11-0 in their last 11. So maybe a 27-1 Diamondbacks victory isn’t so realistic.