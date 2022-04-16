Hawks’ Clint Capela to have MRI on hyperextended right knee

In the Hawks’ 107-101 win over the Cavaliers during the play-in tournament, Clint Capela sustained a minor injury with about 30 seconds left of the first half. Cavaliers’ rookie Evan Mobley dribbled the ball towards the basket, and then the player was immediately fouled from behind by Hawks’ center Clint Capela.

After Mobley was fouled underneath the basket, he fell backwards right into Capela’s right knee. Atlanta’s center had to be helped off the court. The eighth-year player did not return for the second half. However, Trae Young’s 38 points helped carry the Hawks to victory. They play the Heat on Sunday.

Moreover, on Saturday morning, Hawks’ head coach Nate McMillan informed reporters that Clint Capela is having an MRI on his right knee in Miami. The medical staff believe the minor injury is a hyperextension. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the organization has confidence that Capela’s injury is nothing serious.

There’s initial optimism that Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela hasn’t suffered significant right knee damage, but an MRI on Saturday will determine extent of possible injury, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2022

Also, a mild to moderate hyperextended knee can take anywhere between two to four weeks to heal. Though, the center could still make a full recovery for the Hawks’ first-round playoff series against the Heat. This depends on whether or not there is any structural damage.

Clint Capela is a suitable center for the Hawks

Furthermore, considering Miami has a healthy Bam Adebayo, Atlanta needs the 6’10” big man to return to the court as soon as possible. In a total of 74 games played during the regular season, Capela averaged 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

In the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, Capela averaged 9.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game versus the Bucks. His presence on the court is important for Atlanta. He is the team’s go-to player to protect the rim and accumulate rebounds.

Additionally, on Sept. 1, 2021, Clint Capela signed a two-year, $46 million contract extension with the Hawks. He is projected to earn $18,206,897 in the 2022-23 season. Aside from Young, the center’s impact on the roster is duly noted.

As stated above, on Sunday, the Hawks play the Heat at 1 p.m. ET in Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Atlanta is a 6.5-point underdog in Game 1 versus Miami.