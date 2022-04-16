The best Florida sports betting sites are giving away free bets and boxing betting offers for the Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas fight this weekend.

Spence remains undefeated at 27-0 with 21 KOs while History will be made when Yordenis Ugas and Errol Spence Jr. go toe-to-toe in the ring on Saturday. This will be just the 12th welterweight unification title fight in boxing history

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Spence vs Ugas at the best Florida sports betting sites and get free bets for the fights tonight.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas

The best Florida sports betting sites are giving away free boxing betting bonuses and free bets tonight for Spence vs Ugas welterweight unification match.

Boxing fans can get in on the betting action for free at the top Florida sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll break down the best Florida sports betting sites for Spence vs Ugas this weekend.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in FL – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in FL BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing in Florida – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing in Florida XBet – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Event: Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in FL – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Event: Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in FL MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in FL – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in FL Bovada – $750 to Bet on the Yordenis Ugas vs Errol Spence Jr Fight in FL – $750 to Bet on the Yordenis Ugas vs Errol Spence Jr Fight in FL

How to Bet on Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in Florida

While Florida sports betting is still not legal, boxing fans can bet on tonight’s PPV fight at the top online sportsbooks.

In four simple steps, boxing fans can claim free Florida sports betting offers and have access to the best Spence vs Ugas odds in the Sunshine State.

For a guide on how to bet on Spence vs Ugas in Florida, check out the list below.

Click here to get your boxing betting bonus for Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas Click here to sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus for Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas fight Place your free boxing bets at the best Florida sports betting sites

Florida Boxing Betting — How to Watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in Florida

🥊 Boxing Event: Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas

​​ 🏆 Weight Limit: 147 pounds | Welterweight unification

📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

🕙 When is Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas Fight: 9:00 pm ET

🏟 Boxing Event Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

📺 TV Channel: Showtime PPV

📊 Boxing Records: Spence 27-0 | Ugas 27-4

🎲 Boxing Odds: Spence -700 | Ugas +450

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas — Boxing Fight Odds

Spence will be making his first appearance in 17 months following retina surgery. He will defend his WBC and IBF titles this Saturday. Spence is 27-0 and has 21 KOs in his career.

While Ugas is the current WBA titleholder after beating Manny Pacquiao. After losing back-to-back fights to Emanuel Robles and Amir Imam in 2014, many critics considered Ugas a failure. However, he’s bounced back in a big way winning 12 of his last 13 fights with his only defeat to Shawn Porter in 2019.

Boxing Betting Odds for Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas

The best Florida sports betting sites have Errol Spence Jr as the heavy favorite at -700 odds this weekend. While Yordenis Ugas finds himself in a familiar position as an underdog at +450 odds with welterweight titles on the line.

Check out the chart below for the best Spence vs Ugas odds from BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Errol Spence Jr -700 Yordenis Ugas +450

Boxing Odds for Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas | Total Rounds

The top Florida sports betting sites have set the rounds at 10.5 for Spence vs Ugas.

Compare your odds against the best Spence vs Ugas odds from BetOnline, one of the top Florida sports betting sites.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 10.5 -300 Under 10.5 +250

Boxing Card

Errol Spence, Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas, welterweight unification

Isaac Cruz vs Yuriokis Gamboa, lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs Francisco Vargas, lightweight

Cody Crowley vs Josesito Lopez, welterweight

Eimantas Stanionis vs Radzhab Butaev, welterweight

Brandun Lee vs Zac hary Ochoa, junior welterweight

Boxing Stats — Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas

Spence currently holds WBC and IBF titles in the welterweight division. He’s one of the best boxers in the world, ranking No.3 on the pound for pound list.

While Ugas is coming off one of the biggest wins in his career against the all-time great, Manny Pacquiao.

Below, we’ll break down each boxer’s record, bio, and stats.

Errol Spence Jr — Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 32

Born: Long Island, New York

Height: 5’9.5”

Reach: 72 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 27-0

Yordenis Ugas— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 35

Born: Santiago de Cuba, Cuba

Height: 5’9”

Reach: 69”

Pro Boxing Record: 27-4

Free Boxing Picks | Boxing Best Bets For Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in Florida

This boxing fight likely won’t go the distance. Instead, it’s more likely that Ugas’ fighting style will turn this into more of a street fight.

While Ugas beat an aging Pacquaio in his previous bout, the fight was closer than most pundits would like to admit. If this does turn into a firefight, Spence should have a major advantage due to his work rate and power, which means we could see a late-round knockout in this fight.

Spence is 27-0 and 21 of those wins have come by knockout. That should give us more than a puncher’s chance with this bet.

Take Errol Spence Jr to win by knockout versus Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night at top Florida sports betting sites like BetOnline.