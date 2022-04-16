Further action is needed before Ohio sports betting goes live in 2022 but boxing fans can still place their best bets on the Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas fight this weekend.

Prior to the Spence vs Ugas fight, there had only been 11 welterweight unification title fights in boxing history. Coming in with an undefeated 27-0 record, Spence will put his WBC and IBF welterweight titles on the line this weekend versus Ugas, the WBA titleholder, in a unification bout at AT&T Stadium.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Yordenis Ugas vs Erol Spence Jr. in Ohio and claim up to $6,375 at the best boxing betting sites.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas

With three welterweight titles on the line tonight, the best Ohio sportsbooks are handing out free boxing bets in the Buckeye State.

Below, we’ll go over the best Ohio sports betting sites for Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in OH
BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing in Ohio
XBet – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Event: Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in OH
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in OH
Bovada – $750 to Bet on the Yordenis Ugas vs Errol Spence Jr Fight in OH

How to Bet on Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in Ohio

Boxing fans still need to wait for regulated online sportsbooks to be introduced to the Ohio sports betting market.

In the meantime, the Buckeye State can bet on Spence vs Ugas at the top boxing betting sites.

To learn how to bet on Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in Ohio, check out the list below.

Ohio Boxing Betting — How to Watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in Ohio

🥊 Boxing Event: Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas ​​🏆 Weight Limit: 147 pounds | Welterweight unification

147 pounds | Welterweight unification 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 🕙 When is Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas Fight: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas 📺 TV Channel: Showtime PPV

Showtime PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Spence 27-0 | Ugas 27-4

Spence 27-0 | Ugas 27-4 🎲 Boxing Odds: Spence -700 | Ugas +450

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas — Boxing Fight Odds

Spence will be making his first appearance in 17 months following a retina surgery. He will defend his WBC and IBF titles this Saturday. Spence is 27-0 and has 21 KOs in his career.

While Ugas is the current WBA titleholder after beating Manny Pacquiaco. After losing back-to-back fights to Emanuel Robles and Amir Imam in 2014, many critics considered Ugas a failure. However, he’s bounced back in a big way winning 12 of his last 13 fights with his only defeat to Shawn Porter in 2019.

Boxing Betting Odds for Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas

The best Ohio sports betting sites have Errol Spence Jr as the heavy favorite at -700 odds this weekend. While Yordenis Ugas finds himself in a familiar position as an underdog at +450 odds with welterweight titles on the line.

Check out the chart below for the best Spence vs Ugas odds from BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Errol Spence Jr -700 Yordenis Ugas +450

Boxing Odds for Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas | Total Rounds

The top Ohio sports betting sites have set the rounds at 10.5 for Spence vs Ugas.

Compare your odds against the best Spence vs Ugas odds from BetOnline, one of the top Ohio sports betting sites.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 10.5 -300 Under 10.5 +250

Boxing Card

Errol Spence, Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas, welterweight unification

Isaac Cruz vs Yuriokis Gamboa, lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs Francisco Vargas, lightweight

Cody Crowley vs Josesito Lopez, welterweight

Eimantas Stanionis vs Radzhab Butaev, welterweight

Brandun Lee vs Zac hary Ochoa, junior welterweight

Boxing Stats — Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas

Spence currently holds WBC and IBF titles in the welterweight division. He’s one of the best boxers in the world, ranking No.3 on the pound for pound list.

While Ugas is coming off one of the biggest wins in his career against the all-time great, Manny Pacquiao.

Below, we’ll break down each boxer’s record, bio and stats.

Errol Spence Jr — Boxing Record, Bio and Stats

Age: 32

Born: Long Island, New York

Height: 5’9.5”

Reach: 72 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 27-0

Yordenis Ugas— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 35

Born: Santiago de Cuba, Cuba

Height: 5’9”

Reach: 69”

Pro Boxing Record: 27-4

Free Boxing Picks | Boxing Best Bets For Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas in Ohio

Ugas and his camp believe that this fight could turn out to be a major upset, and at these odds, it will be hard to lay off Ugas in this fight.

Spence is a warrior and the better fighter but Ugas is the kind of counter puncher that could pose some problems for the undefeated boxer.

Spence will be making just his second appearance in the ring since his horrific car accident and is dealing with a lingering eye injury, which could open him up to some trouble in what is expected to be a firefight.

Despite being a heavy favorite, Spence could be under more pressure while fighting in his hometown on Saturday. Ugas will look to quiet down the hometown crowd early and get inside on Spence, where he can negate his reach advantage.

Take Ugas to defeat Spence by decision on Saturday at BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites.