How to Bet on Spence vs Ugas in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide

The world welterweight championship is on the line Saturday night in Texas as Errol Spence Jr takes on the Cuban, Yordenis Ugas for the WBC, IBF, and WBA world welterweight championship. Spence is undefeated at 27-0 and is the strong -650 betting favorite against Ugas, who is fresh off of his win over boxing legend Manny Pacquiao last summer.

Texas Sports Betting | How to Watch Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas

🥊 Boxing Event: Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas 🏆 Championship: WBC, IBF, and WBA World Welterweight Titles

WBC, IBF, and WBA World Welterweight Titles 📅 Date: Saturday, April 16th, 2022

Saturday, April 16th, 2022 🕙 When is Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET 🏟 Where is Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas 📺 TV Channel: PBC | Showtime

PBC | Showtime 📊 Boxing Records: Spence 27-0 | Ugas 27-4

Spence 27-0 | Ugas 27-4 🎲 Boxing Betting Odds: Spence -650 | Ugas +425



Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas Odds | Boxing Fight Odds

Errol Spence is the -650 betting favorite against Yordenis Ugas, with the betting total lined at 10.5 rounds, as the market expects this fight to go the full twelve rounds.

Boxing Betting Odds for Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas | Moneyline

Check out the moneyline odds for Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas from BetOnline below.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Errol Spence -650 Yordenis Ugas +425

Boxing Odds for Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas | Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the odds on the over/under of total rounds for Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 10.5 -290 Under 10.5 +230

Boxing Stats — Spence vs Ugas | Boxing Betting Trends

As is the case when betting on any other sport, statistical betting trends, win/loss records, and key biographical details are always essential to be aware of before placing your bets on boxing. Let’s break down the applicable information and statistical data for this weekend’s big fight between Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr. — Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 32

32 Born: Desoto, Texas

Desoto, Texas Height: 5’9

5’9 Reach: 72″

72″ Pro Boxing Record: 27-0

Yordenis Ugas — Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 35

35 Born: Havana, Cuba

Havana, Cuba Height: 5’9

5’9 Reach: 69″

69″ Pro Boxing Record: 27-4

Boxing Betting Trends — Spence vs Ugas

Yordenis Ugas is 7-1 in his last 8 pro fights

Ugas has won 4 of his last 7 fights by way of decision

Errol Spence has won 5 of his last 8 fights by way of stoppage

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas Prediction and Best Bets

Yordenis Ugas is coming off of one of the most surprising upsets last summer over the former welterweight champion, and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. As much as the betting market has chalked that performance up to Manny being passed his prime, Ugas managed to show a certain skill set against Pacquiao that could be utilized vs Spence. While everyone is counting out the Cuban in this match-up, this fight is going to be much closer than what the odds are indicating. With this in mind, bet on Yordenis Ugas to pull off another upset, this time over the undefeated Errol Spence Jr on Saturday night.

