How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

Bet on UFC Fight Night in California this Saturday as Vicente Luque takes on Belal Muhammad in UFC welterweight rematch at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luque defeated Muhammad by way of first-round knockout back at UFC 205 in 2016 and has since put together a 10-2 record along the way. Belal Muhammad has been in lock-step with Luque, as the two sit ranked No. 5 and No. 6 respectively among the UFC welterweight rankings. Luque is the -170 betting favorite, as he comes into his first UFC main event on Saturday. California sports betting fans can wager on or against Vicente Luque as he attempts to hand Belal Muhammad his second stoppage loss in his UFC career.

To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in California, continue reading as we explore the top California sports betting sites for wagering on UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2.

Best California Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad

Check out our list of the top five California sports betting sites available for tonight’s UFC Fight Night

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 in California

Even with California sports betting being so widely popular among residents of the Golden State, betting on sports online is still not recognized as state law. With a few extra hurdles to overcome, California sports betting fans can still bet on UFC Fight Night in California without hassle.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in California, check out the instructions below.

California UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 51 in California

🥊 UFC Fight Night Event: UFC Vegas 51

UFC Vegas 51 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 16th, 2022

Saturday, April 16th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Vegas 51: 8:30 pm ET

8:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Vegas 51: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | TSN

ESPN+ | TSN 🏆 UFC Vegas 51 Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 2

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 2 📊 UFC Records: Luque (14-3) | Muhammad (11-3-1)

Luque (14-3) | Muhammad (11-3-1) 🎲 UFC Vegas 51 Odds: Luque -171 | Muhammad +153

UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Odds

Vicente Luque is once again the betting favorite headed into his rematch with Belal Muhammad on Saturday. Luque was a -120 betting favorite when the two fighters met at UFC 205 back in 2016. Since then, both fighters have improved drastically, but the betting market is set on Luque as the favorite in this match-up.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Luque vs Muhammad 2 | UFC Vegas 51 Odds

Check out the UFC Vegas 51 moneyline odds for Luque vs Muhammad 2 from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Vicente Luque -171 Belal Muhammad +153

UFC Vegas 51 Odds for Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 51 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 +105 Under 4.5 -135

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 51 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 8:30 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. André Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

Preliminary Card 5:30 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Länsberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins

Rafa García vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom

UFC Vegas 51 Betting Trends | UFC Stats and Records

10 of the last 15 UFC middleweight bouts have gone the distance

The underdog has won 10 of the last 21 bouts in the UFC women’s bantamweight division

Favorites have won 16 of the last 17 bouts in the UFC welterweight division

The ‘Under’ has cashed in 11 of the last 16 bouts in the UFC lightweight division

15 of the last 35 bouts in the UFC women’s strawweight division have gone ‘Under’ the betting total

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 | UFC Betting Trends

Belal Muhammad comes into Saturday night’s main event with a 6-1 record in his last eight pro-fights, including one no-contest. Five of Muhammad’s last six wins have come by way of decision, with the decision prop turning a profit of +6.59 units in that stretch. Meanwhile, Vicente Luque is 7-1 in his last eight Octagon appearances, with six of his last seven wins coming by way of stoppage, with the ‘Inside the Distance’ prop turning a profit of +5.86 units in that stretch.

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Belal Muhammad has put together a 10-1 record since taking a devastating knock out loss to Vicente Luque back in 2016. The knock out was Muhammad’s only stoppage loss in his entire pro-fighting career, with his only other two coming by way of decision. Muhammad has likely learned valuable lessons from that meeting with Luque back in 2016, particularly, not to stand and bang with one of the best, and hard hitting strikers in the UFC. If Muhammad can withstand the opening moments of this match-up, gain confidence and find his rhythm early, he has great betting value at the current price of +153. Bet on Belal Muhammad to pull even with Vicente Luque and pull off the upset on Saturday in the UFC Vegas 51 main event.

