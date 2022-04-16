How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Guide

UFC Vegas 51 takes place this Saturday, April 16th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vicente Luque is the stand-out betting favorite as he faces Belal Muhammad in a rematch between two top-ranked UFC welterweights. The two fighters met back in 2016 at UFC 205, with Luque defeating Muhammad by way of a devastating, first-round, KO. Since then, both fighters have improved substantially and if Vicente Luque is able to once again put Belal Muhammad away, this time in a five-round, UFC Fight Night main event. He may be in line for the coveted chance to face UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

While Georgia sports betting is still not recognized as state law, betting on the UFC in Georgia is still very possible. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Georgia, while taking advantage of great betting offers, exclusively for Georgia residents, continue reading as we explore the top Georgia sports betting sites for wagering on tonight’s UFC Fight Night.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 in Georgia

Despite being highly popular, Georgia sports betting is still not state-regulated. Even so, it is still possible to bet on UFC Fight Night in Georgia, with a few extra hurdles to overcome. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Georgia, check out the instructions below.

Georgia UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 51 in Georgia

🥊 UFC Fight Night Event: UFC Vegas 51

UFC Vegas 51 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 16th, 2022

Saturday, April 16th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Vegas 51: 8:30 pm ET

8:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Vegas 51: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | TSN

ESPN+ | TSN 🏆 UFC Vegas 51 Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 2

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 2 📊 UFC Records: Luque (14-3) | Muhammad (11-3-1)

Luque (14-3) | Muhammad (11-3-1) 🎲 UFC Vegas 51 Odds: Luque -171 | Muhammad +153

UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Odds

Vicente Luque is once again the betting favorite headed into his rematch with Belal Muhammad on Saturday. Luque was a -120 betting favorite when the two fighters met at UFC 205 back in 2016. Since then, both fighters have improved drastically, but the betting market is set on Luque as the favorite in this match-up.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Luque vs Muhammad 2 | UFC Vegas 51 Odds

Check out the UFC Vegas 51 moneyline odds for Luque vs Muhammad 2 from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Vicente Luque -171 Belal Muhammad +153

UFC Vegas 51 Odds for Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 51 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 +105 Under 4.5 -135

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 51 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 8:30 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. André Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

Preliminary Card 5:30 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Länsberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins

Rafa García vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom

UFC Vegas 51 Betting Trends | UFC Stats and Records

10 of the last 15 UFC middleweight bouts have gone the distance

The underdog has won 10 of the last 21 bouts in the UFC women’s bantamweight division

Favorites have won 16 of the last 17 bouts in the UFC welterweight division

The ‘Under’ has cashed in 11 of the last 16 bouts in the UFC lightweight division

15 of the last 35 bouts in the UFC women’s strawweight division have gone ‘Under’ the betting total

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 | UFC Betting Trends

Belal Muhammad comes into Saturday night’s main event with a 6-1 record in his last eight pro-fights, including one no-contest. Five of Muhammad’s last six wins have come by way of decision, with the decision prop turning a profit of +6.59 units in that stretch. Meanwhile, Vicente Luque is 7-1 in his last eight Octagon appearances, with six of his last seven wins coming by way of stoppage, with the ‘Inside the Distance’ prop turning a profit of +5.86 units in that stretch.

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Since receiving a devastating knock-out punch that put him away just 79 seconds into their first meeting, Belal Muhammad has put together a 10-1 record on his way to this rematch against Vicente Luque. As for Luque, the Brazilian American welterweight contender has a 10-2 record since defeating Muhammad at UFC 205 in 2016, with nine of his last ten wins coming by way of stoppage. The betting odds are slightly wider now, in comparison to when these two fighters faced off at Madison Square Garden back in 2016.

Luque was lined at coin-flip odds of -125 back in 2016 and is now set at an even wider price of about -175 headed into this five-round rematch. The odds may not be a good indication of how well both these fighters have improved since their first meeting, and with the lessons learned from the opening exchanges of their first bout, it’s likely that Belal Muhammad is not going to make the same mistake of standing and banging with one of the best strikers currently in the UFC. If Muhammad can withstand the opening barrage from Luque, he has a great chance of winning this fight. At the current price of +153, he’s a great bet to make for UFC Vegas 51.

