How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in NE | Nebraska Sports Betting Guide

The UFC makes its return to Las Vegas this Saturday as UFC Vegas 51 takes place from the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. The event is headlined by a rematch between No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque, as he takes on No. 6 ranked Belal Muhammad. The two met at UFC 205 back in 2016, with Luque picking up a first-round KO victory over Muhammad. Since then, both fighters have improved drastically, and a re-racking of this match-up is most definitely in order.

Nebraska sports betting fans can wager on UFC Fight Night tonight while cashing in on a number of exclusive UFC betting offers for residents of the Cornhusker state. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Nebraska, while collecting great sportsbook bonuses and free UFC bets along the way, continue reading as we explore the top Nebraska sportsbooks available for betting on the UFC.

Best Nebraska Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad

Check out our list of the top five Nebraska sports betting sites available for tonight’s UFC Fight Night

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free UFC Bets BetUS – 125% Sportsbook Bonus, deposit $100, Get $125 in Free Bets for UFC Vegas 51 XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 in Nebraska MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Bovada – $750 to Bet on UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 in NE

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 in Nebraska

Since May of 2021, Nebraska sports betting is legal at six racetrack and casino locations across the state of Nebraska. Although betting on UFC Fight Night in Nebraska is still very possible without leaving the comfort of your own home.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Nebraska, check out the instructions below.

Pick an NE betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Nebraska sports betting bonus for UFC Vegas 51 Place your free bets on UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

Nebraska UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 51 in Nebraska

🥊 UFC Fight Night Event: UFC Vegas 51

UFC Vegas 51 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 16th, 2022

Saturday, April 16th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Vegas 51: 8:30 pm ET

8:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Vegas 51: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | TSN

ESPN+ | TSN 🏆 UFC Vegas 51 Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 2

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 2 📊 UFC Records: Luque (14-3) | Muhammad (11-3-1)

Luque (14-3) | Muhammad (11-3-1) 🎲 UFC Vegas 51 Odds: Luque -171 | Muhammad +153

UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Odds

Vicente Luque is once again the betting favorite headed into his rematch with Belal Muhammad on Saturday. Luque was a -120 betting favorite when the two fighters met at UFC 205 back in 2016. Since then, both fighters have improved drastically, but the betting market is set on Luque as the favorite in this match-up.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Luque vs Muhammad 2 | UFC Vegas 51 Odds

Check out the UFC Vegas 51 moneyline odds for Luque vs Muhammad 2 from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Vicente Luque -171 Belal Muhammad +153

UFC Vegas 51 Odds for Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 51 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 +105 Under 4.5 -135

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 51 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 8:30 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. André Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

Preliminary Card 5:30 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Länsberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins

Rafa García vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom

UFC Vegas 51 Betting Trends | UFC Stats and Records

10 of the last 15 UFC middleweight bouts have gone the distance

The underdog has won 10 of the last 21 bouts in the UFC women’s bantamweight division

Favorites have won 16 of the last 17 bouts in the UFC welterweight division

The ‘Under’ has cashed in 11 of the last 16 bouts in the UFC lightweight division

15 of the last 35 bouts in the UFC women’s strawweight division have gone ‘Under’ the betting total

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 | UFC Betting Trends

Belal Muhammad comes into Saturday night’s main event with a 6-1 record in his last eight pro-fights, including one no-contest. Five of Muhammad’s last six wins have come by way of decision, with the decision prop turning a profit of +6.59 units in that stretch. Meanwhile, Vicente Luque is 7-1 in his last eight Octagon appearances, with six of his last seven wins coming by way of stoppage, with the ‘Inside the Distance’ prop turning a profit of +5.86 units in that stretch.

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Belal Muhammad has put together a 10-1 record since taking a devastating knockout loss to Vicente Luque back in 2016. The knockout loss against Luque is the only stoppage Muhammad has been on the wrong side of in his entire pro-fighting career. Apart from a disappointing showing against Leon Edwards, which results in a no-contest after Muhammad was poked in the eye and unable to continue, Muhammad has looked great in eleven fights since facing Vicente Luque back in 2016.

While there is a solid chance that Luque picks up the victory against Muhammad in this match-up, the likelihood of Muhammad choosing to go toe to toe with one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC, again, is slim to none. Muhammad has learned from his mistakes and has built a solid skillset off of the lessons learned in previous losses, which is a part of why he has performed so well after taking losses in his 15-fight UFC career. Based on the current odds, this fight is alot closer than what the market is suggesting, which is why Belal Muhammad at the current price of +153 is the best bet of the weekend.

To place your free bets on UFC Vegas 51 with BetOnline today, click the link below now.