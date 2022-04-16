How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

UFC Vegas 51 takes place Saturday, April 16th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vicente Luque looks to improve to 2-0 vs Belal Muhammad as the two square off for a second time after Luque defeated Muhammad by way of a first-round knockout back at UFC 205 in 2016. Nevada sports betting fans can in on all of the UFC Fight Night action, with some of the best Nevada sports betting apps available for betting on the UFC. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada, while cashing in on exclusive offers for Nevada sports betting fans, continue reading as we explore the top sportsbooks available for wagering on the UFC in Nevada.
Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad
Bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada tonight with these great NV sportsbooks. If you’re not into picking the winners of the fights, there are a number of great alternative betting markets for Nevada sports betting fans for wagering on the UFC. Bet on the exact method of victory, round-by-round outcomes, or even whether or not the fight will go the distance. Nevada sports betting fans can also wager on each fight as it’s taking place, with live odds on each fight on the UFC Fight Card. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada, check out the top Nevada sportsbook offers below for this weekend’s superb UFC card.
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free UFC Bets
- XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 in Nevada
- BetUS – 125% Sportsbook Bonus, deposit $100, Get $125 in Free Bets for UFC Vegas 51
- MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2
- Bovada – $750 to Bet on UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 in NV
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 in Nevada
- Pick an NV betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for UFC Vegas 51
- Place your free bets on UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2
Nevada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 51 in Nevada
- 🥊 UFC Fight Night Event: UFC Vegas 51
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 16th, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Vegas 51: 8:30 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Vegas 51: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | TSN
- 🏆 UFC Vegas 51 Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 2
- 📊 UFC Records: Luque (14-3) | Muhammad (11-3-1)
- 🎲 UFC Vegas 51 Odds: Luque -171 | Muhammad +153
UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Odds
Vicente Luque is once again the betting favorite headed into his rematch with Belal Muhammad on Saturday. Luque was a -120 betting favorite when the two fighters met at UFC 205 back in 2016. Since then, both fighters have improved drastically, but the betting market is set on Luque as the favorite in this match-up.
For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.
UFC Betting Odds for Luque vs Muhammad 2 | UFC Vegas 51 Odds
Check out the UFC Vegas 51 moneyline odds for Luque vs Muhammad 2 from BetOnline below.
|Moneyline
|UFC Fight Night Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Vicente Luque
|-171
|Belal Muhammad
|+153
UFC Vegas 51 Odds for Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Total Rounds
Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 51 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad fight.
|Total Rounds
|UFC Fight Night Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Over 4.5
|+105
|Under 4.5
|-135
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 | Full Fight Card
Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 51 fight card for the fights tonight.
Main Card 8:30 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)
- Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
- Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
- Miguel Baeza vs. André Fialho
- Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan
- Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie
- Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa
Preliminary Card 5:30 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
- Devin Clark vs. William Knight
- Lina Länsberg vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins
- Rafa García vs. Jesse Ronson
- Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday
- Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden
- Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes
- Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom
UFC Vegas 51 Betting Trends | UFC Stats and Records
- 10 of the last 15 UFC middleweight bouts have gone the distance
- The underdog has won 10 of the last 21 bouts in the UFC women’s bantamweight division
- Favorites have won 16 of the last 17 bouts in the UFC welterweight division
- The ‘Under’ has cashed in 11 of the last 16 bouts in the UFC lightweight division
- 15 of the last 35 bouts in the UFC women’s strawweight division have gone ‘Under’ the betting total
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 | UFC Betting Trends
Belal Muhammad comes into Saturday night’s main event with a 6-1 record in his last eight pro-fights, including one no-contest. Five of Muhammad’s last six wins have come by way of decision, with the decision prop turning a profit of +6.59 units in that stretch. Meanwhile, Vicente Luque is 7-1 in his last eight Octagon appearances, with six of his last seven wins coming by way of stoppage, with the ‘Inside the Distance’ prop turning a profit of +5.86 units in that stretch.
UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night
While Vicente Luque has become known for his knack for finishing fights, it should be a very different story when he faces off against Belal Muhammed for a second time on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Muhammad has taken just one loss since losing to Luque back in 2016 and has strung together a 10-1 record since then. While the betting odds are indicating that the rematch will look similar to the first meeting, there is betting value on Belal Muhammad, who comes in as the betting underdog in this match-up at the current price of +153.
To place your free bets on UFC Vegas 51 with BetOnline today, click the link below now.