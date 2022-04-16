How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide

Vicente Luque returns to the UFC octagon for the first time in 2022, as he takes on Belal Muhammed on Saturday, in a rematch from their 2016 meeting at UFC 205. Luque comes in as the stand-out betting favorite in this match-up and looks to build on his momentum headed in 2022 in hopes of acquiring a title shot against UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

Texas sports betting fans can wager on Vicente Luque on Saturday night. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas, continue reading as we explore the best Texas sports betting offers available for those looking to wager on the UFC in the Lone Star state this weekend.

Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 51 in Texas

🥊 UFC Fight Night Event: UFC Vegas 51

UFC Vegas 51 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 16th, 2022

Saturday, April 16th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Vegas 51: 8:30 pm ET

8:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Vegas 51: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | TSN

ESPN+ | TSN 🏆 UFC Vegas 51 Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 2

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 2 📊 UFC Records: Luque (14-3) | Muhammad (11-3-1)

Luque (14-3) | Muhammad (11-3-1) 🎲 UFC Vegas 51 Odds: Luque -171 | Muhammad +153

UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Odds

Vicente Luque is once again the betting favorite headed into his rematch with Belal Muhammad on Saturday. Luque was a -120 betting favorite when the two fighters met at UFC 205 back in 2016. Since then, both fighters have improved drastically, but the betting market is set on Luque as the favorite in this match-up.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Luque vs Muhammad 2 | UFC Vegas 51 Odds

Check out the UFC Vegas 51 moneyline odds for Luque vs Muhammad 2 from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Vicente Luque -171 Belal Muhammad +153

UFC Vegas 51 Odds for Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC Vegas 51 odds for the over/under on the total round props for the Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 +105 Under 4.5 -135

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 51 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 8:30 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. André Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

Preliminary Card 5:30 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Länsberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins

Rafa García vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom

UFC Vegas 51 Betting Trends | UFC Stats and Records

10 of the last 15 UFC middleweight bouts have gone the distance

The underdog has won 10 of the last 21 bouts in the UFC women’s bantamweight division

Favorites have won 16 of the last 17 bouts in the UFC welterweight division

The ‘Under’ has cashed in 11 of the last 16 bouts in the UFC lightweight division

15 of the last 35 bouts in the UFC women’s strawweight division have gone ‘Under’ the betting total

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 | UFC Betting Trends

Belal Muhammad comes into Saturday night’s main event with a 6-1 record in his last eight pro-fights, including one no-contest. Five of Muhammad’s last six wins have come by way of decision, with the decision prop turning a profit of +6.59 units in that stretch. Meanwhile, Vicente Luque is 7-1 in his last eight Octagon appearances, with six of his last seven wins coming by way of stoppage, with the ‘Inside the Distance’ prop turning a profit of +5.86 units in that stretch.

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

While Vicente Luque managed to put Belal Muhammed away with relative ease in their first meeting at UFC 205, back in 2016. It could very well be a different story when the two meet inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, on Saturday. Belal Muhammad has put together a 10-1 UFC record since getting knocked out by Luque within just 79 seconds. Muhammad has not lost a fight by knockout since that meeting and has improved drastically since facing off against Luque back in 2016. With this in mind, it’s likely that this fight is much closer than the odds indicate, which is why Belal Muhammad is a great bet at the current price of +153 via BetOnline.

