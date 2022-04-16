While Ohio sports betting has been approved in the state, sports fans have a wait a little longer for the introduction of regulated sportsbooks. However, MMA fans don’t have to miss out on the UFC Fight Night betting action.

UFC Fight Night features a revenge match for Belal Muhammad against Vicente Luque at Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The top UFC betting sites are offering Ohio sports betting bonuses and free bets tonight.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Ohio and benefit from $6,375 in free UFC betting bonuses.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad

The best Ohio sportsbooks are giving away free UFC betting bonuses this weekend for the Luque vs Muhammad revenge match.

To learn more about the best Ohio sports betting sites for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad, check out the list below.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night in OH – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night in OH BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in Ohio – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in Ohio XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad in OH – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad in OH MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in OH – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in OH Bovada – $750 to Bet on the Muhammad vs Luque Fight in OH – $750 to Bet on the Muhammad vs Luque Fight in OH

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Ohio

While Ohio sports betting is legal, MMA fans still have to wait for approved regulated online sportsbooks to be introduced to the Buckeye State.

In the meantime, Ohio residents can bet on UFC Fight Night this weekend at the top UFC betting sites.

For a quick guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Ohio, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for UFC Fight Night Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Ohio sports betting bonus for Luque vs Muhammad 2 fight Place your free UFC Fight Night bets at the best Ohio sports betting sites

Ohio UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Ohio

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

Luque vs Muhammad 2 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 8:30 pm ET

8:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 📊 UFC Stats: Luque 21-7-1 | Muhammad 20-3-0

Luque 21-7-1 | Muhammad 20-3-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Luque (-171) | Muhammad (+153)

UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Odds

After five and half years, Belal will have his revenge match against Vicente Luque. The top Ohio sports betting sites have Belal as an underdog at +153 despite a seven-fight unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Luque has won 10 of his last 11 fights and has an emerging reputation as the best striker in this division. Luque is making his first appearance since 2019 and enters the octagon at -171 odds.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Luque vs Muhammad 2 | UFC Vegas 51 Odds

The top Ohio sports betting sites have Luque at -171 odds to win UFC Fight Night. While Muhammad comes in as the underdog at +153 odds in his revenge match against Luque.

Check out the chart below for a breakdown of UFC Fight Night odds from BetOnline.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Vicente Luque -171 Belal Muhammad +153

UFC Fight Odds on Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Total Rounds

Muhammad and Luque are two of the fastest rising stars in the welterweight division. With a chance to fight the reigning champion, Kamaru Usman, on the line, the top Ohio sports betting sites have this fight going the distance, setting the rounds at 4.5.

Check out the Luque vs Muhammad odds in the chart below.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 +105 Under 4.5 -135

UFC Fight Night Card

Main Card: 8:30 pm EST

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad (Welterweight)

Caio Borralho vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (Middleweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Yanan Wu (Women Bantamweight)

Pat Sababtini vs TJ Laramie (Featherweight)

Mounir Lazzez vs Ange Loosa (Welterweight)

Preliminary Card: 5:30 pm EST

Devin Clark vs William Knight (Lightweight)

Lina Landsberg vs Pannie Kianzad (Women’s Bantamweight)

Drakkar Klose vs Brandon Jenkins (Lightweight)

Rafa Garcia vs Jesse Ronson (Lightweight)

Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday (Heavyweight)

Jordan Leavitt vs Trey Ogden (Lightweight)

Istela Nunes vs Sam Hughes (Women Strawweight)

Alatenheili vs Kevin Croom (Bantamweight)

UFC Stats — Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Muhammad has gone undefeated over his last seven with his most recent defeat over Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision. Despite losing to Luque in his early career, Muhammad is at the peak of his career.

Meanwhile, Luque has a physical advantage over Muhammad with a 3.5-inch reach advantage. His most recent defeat over Michael Chiesa via first-round submission added to his four-fight winning streak.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC bio, record, and stats.

Vicente Luque — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4 welterweight

Age: 30

Country: Brazil

Height: 5’11”

Reach: 75.5″ (203 cm)

Weight: 170 lbs

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 21-7-1

Belal Muhammad— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #5 welterweight

Age: 33

Country: Palestine

Height: 5’11”

Reach: 72”

Weight 170 lbs

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 20-3-0

UFC 273 Betting Trends | Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Muhammad has a 6-1 record in his last eight pro fights including one no-contest

Five of Muhammad’s last six wins have come by decision

Luque is 7-1 in his last eight octagon appearance

Six of Luque’s last seven wins came by stoppage

Favorites have won 16 of the last 17 bouts in the UFC welterweight division

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad in Ohio

Despite losing to Luque in a first-round knockout five and half years ago, Muhammad has improved as a fighter. Muhammad has won six in a row, five of them coming off decision. His fighting style utilizes his wrestling skill and averages 2.2 takedowns per 15 minutes.

Muhammad’s willingness to insist on takedowns will make it tough for Luque to open things up.

Take Muhammad by decision.

Click on the button below to place your free UFC bets at BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites.