While MMA fans are still waiting for the Kentucky sports betting market to open, they can still bet on UFC Fight Night tonight at the top online sportsbooks.

Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will headline UFC Fight Night live from Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday in the ultimate rematch between top welterweight contenders.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Kentucky and get $6.375 in free UFC bets.

The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad

With a rematch between Luque and Muhammad, the top online sportsbooks are giving away Kentucky sports betting bonuses and letting MMA fans bet on UFC Fight Night for free.

Now, we’ll rate the best Kentucky sports betting sites for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night in KY – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night in KY BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in Kentucky – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in Kentucky XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad in KY – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad in KY MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in KY – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in KY Bovada – $750 to Bet on the Muhammad vs Luque Fight in KY – $750 to Bet on the Muhammad vs Luque Fight in KY

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Kentucky

While Kentucky sports betting is not legal yet, the top UFC betting sites are making it simple for MMA fans to bet on UFC Fight Night this weekend.

For a complete guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Kentucky, check out the list below.

Click here to get your Kentucky betting bonus for UFC Fight Night Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Kentucky sports betting bonus for Luque vs Muhammad 2 fight Place your free UFC Fight Night bets at the best Kentucky sports betting sites

Kentucky UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Kentucky

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

Luque vs Muhammad 2 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 8:30 pm ET

8:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 📊 UFC Stats: Luque 21-7-1 | Muhammad 20-3-0

Luque 21-7-1 | Muhammad 20-3-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Luque (-171) | Muhammad (+153)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

After five and half years, Belal will have his revenge match against Vicente Luque. The top Kentucky sportsbooks have Belal as underdog at +153 despite a seven-fight unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Luque has won 10 of his last 11 fights and has an emerging reputation as the best striker in this division. Luque is making his first appearance since 2019 and enters the octagon at -171 odds.

UFC Fight Odds for Luque vs Muhammad

The top Kentucky sports betting sites have Luque at -171 odds to win UFC Fight Night. While Muhammad comes in as the underdog at +153 odds in his revenge match against Luque.

Check out the chart below for a breakdown of UFC Fight Night odds from BetOnline.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Vicente Luque -171 Belal Muhammad +153

UFC Fight Night Odds on Total Rounds Luque vs Muhammad

Muhammad and Luque are two of the fastest rising stars in the welterweight division. With a chance to fight the reigning champion, Kamaru Usman, on the line, the top Kentucky sports betting sites have this fight going the distance, setting the rounds at 4.5.

Check out the Luque vs Muhammad odds in the chart below.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 +105 Under 4.5 -135

UFC Fight Night Card

Main Card: 8:30 pm EST

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad (Welterweight)

Caio Borralho vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (Middleweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Yanan Wu (Women Bantamweight)

Pat Sababtini vs TJ Laramie (Featherweight)

Mounir Lazzez vs Ange Loosa (Welterweight)

Preliminary Card: 5:30 pm EST

Devin Clark vs William Knight (Lightweight)

Lina Landsberg vs Pannie Kianzad (Women’s Bantamweight)

Drakkar Klose vs Brandon Jenkins (Lightweight)

Rafa Garcia vs Jesse Ronson (Lightweight)

Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday (Heavyweight)

Jordan Leavitt vs Trey Ogden (Lightweight)

Istela Nunes vs Sam Hughes (Women Strawweight)

Alatenheili vs Kevin Croom (Bantamweight)

UFC Stats — Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Muhammad has gone undefeated over his last seven with his most recent defeat over Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision. Despite looking to Luque in his early career, Muhammad is at the peak of his career.

Meanwhile, Luque has a physical advantage over Muhammad with a 3.5-inch reach advantage. His most recent defeat over Michael Chiesa via first-round submission added to his four-fight winning streak.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC bio, record, and stats.

Vicente Luque — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4 welterweight

Age: 30

Country: Brazil

Height: 5’11”

Reach: 75.5″ (203 cm)

Weight: 170 lbs

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 21-7-1

Belal Muhammad— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #9 welterweight

Age: 33

Country: Palestine

Height: 5’11”

Reach: 72”

Weight 170 lbs

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 20-3-0

UFC 273 Betting Trends | Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Muhammad has a 6-1 record in his last eight pro fights including one no-contest

Five of Muhammad’s last six wins have come by decision

Luque is 7-1 in his last eight octagon appearance

Six of Luque’s last seven wins came by stoppage

Favorites have won 16 of the last 17 bouts in the UFC welterweight division

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad in Kentucky

After his career-best performance against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Muhammad enters the octagon winning 10 of his last 11 fights.

While it only took Luque just over a minute to stop Muhammad in their last fight, Muhammad has grown as a fighter. He leans on an exhausting pressure game and commits to the takedowns. He averages 2.2 takedowns every 15 minutes.

With a really frustrating game, Muhammad is in an excellent to avenge himself against Luque. If Muhammad is able to avoid a lethal blow from Luque and stick to his game, he will find success at the Apex Arena this Saturday.

Take Muhammad to win the revenge match between Luque at UFC Fight Night tonight.

Click on the button below to place your free UFC bets at BetOnline, one of the best Kentucky sports betting sites.