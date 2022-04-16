While sports betting in North Carolina is legal, residents don’t have to drive to the nearest casino to bet on UFC Fight Night this weekend.

With Luque vs Muhammad 2 as the main event on Saturday, new users can claim up to $6,375 in MMA betting offers for the UFC fights tonight.

Below, we'll break down how to bet on UFC Fight Night in North Carolina.

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad

MMA fans can bet on UFC Fight Night for free at the top online sportsbooks.

Below, we ranked the top North Carolina sports betting sites for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in North Carolina

Even though North Carolina sports betting isn’t legal, the top UFC sportsbooks are making it simple for MMA fans to claim betting bonuses and free bets for this weekend’s fights.

Check out the step-by-step instructions on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in North Carolina down below.

North Carolina UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in North Carolina

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

Luque vs Muhammad 2 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 8:30 pm ET

8:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad 📊 UFC Stats: Luque 21-7-1 | Muhammad 20-3-0

Luque 21-7-1 | Muhammad 20-3-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Luque (-171) | Muhammad (+153)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

After five and half years, Belal Muhammad will have his revenge match against Vicente Luque. The top North Carolina sports betting sites have Belal as an underdog at +153 despite a seven-fight unbeaten streak. Muhammad is currently No.5 in the welterweight rankings and had put together a 10-1 record since being knocked out by Luque.

Meanwhile, Luque has won 10 of his last 11 fights and has an emerging reputation as the best striker in this division. Luque is making his first appearance since 2019 and enters the octagon at -171 odds. The No.4 welterweight contender is coming off a first-round stoppage win against Michael Chiesa earning him his third- straight Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC Fight Odds for Luque vs Muhammad

The top North Carolina sports betting sites have Luque at -171 odds to win UFC Fight Night. While Muhammad comes in as the underdog at +153 odds in his revenge match against Luque.

Check out the chart below for a breakdown of UFC Fight Night odds from BetOnline.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Vicente Luque -171 Belal Muhammad +153

UFC Fight Night Odds on Total Rounds Luque vs Muhammad

Muhammad and Luque are two of the fastest rising stars in the welterweight division. With a chance to fight the reigning champion, Kamaru Usman, on the line, the top North Carolina sports betting sites have this fight going the distance, setting the rounds at 4.5.

Check out the Luque vs Muhammad odds in the chart below.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 +105 Under 4.5 -135

UFC Fight Night Card

Main Card: 8:30 pm EST

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad (Welterweight)

Caio Borralho vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (Middleweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Yanan Wu (Women Bantamweight)

Pat Sababtini vs TJ Laramie (Featherweight)

Mounir Lazzez vs Ange Loosa (Welterweight)

Preliminary Card: 5:30 pm EST

Devin Clark vs William Knight (Lightweight)

Lina Landsberg vs Pannie Kianzad (Women’s Bantamweight)

Drakkar Klose vs Brandon Jenkins (Lightweight)

Rafa Garcia vs Jesse Ronson (Lightweight)

Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday (Heavyweight)

Jordan Leavitt vs Trey Ogden (Lightweight)

Istela Nunes vs Sam Hughes (Women Strawweight)

Alatenheili vs Kevin Croom (Bantamweight)

UFC Stats — Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Muhammad has gone undefeated over his last seven with his most recent defeat over Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision. Despite looking to Luque in his early career, Muhammad is at the peak of his career.

Meanwhile, Luque has a physical advantage over Muhammad with a 3.5-inch reach advantage. His most recent defeat over Michael Chiesa via first-round submission added to his four-fight winning streak.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC bio, record, and stats.

Vicente Luque — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4 welterweight

Age: 30

Country: Brazil

Height: 5’11”

Reach: 75.5″

Weight: 170 lbs

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 21-7-1

Belal Muhammad— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #5 welterweight

Age: 33

Country: Palestine

Height: 5’11”

Reach: 72”

Weight 170 lbs

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 20-3-0

UFC 273 Betting Trends | Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Muhammad has a 6-1 record in his last eight pro fights including one no-contest

Five of Muhammad’s last six wins have come by decision

Luque is 7-1 in his last eight octagon appearance

Six of Luque’s last seven wins came by stoppage

Favorites have won 16 of the last 17 bouts in the UFC welterweight division

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad in North Carolina

Vicente Luque is deadly, he is the definition of a finisher. He has taken out nine of his last 11 opponents by submission or knockout. Of his last 14 UFC fights, he has consecutive finishes over Michael Chiesa, Tyron Woodley, Ranky Brown, and Niko Price.

Luque looks to take care of business again over Muhammad for a shot at the title. With his dynamic striking and submission game, it’s hard not to take Luque again six years later.

Take Luque via knockout round two at the top North Carolina sports betting sites.

