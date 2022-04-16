Is Trae Young The Best Player In The Hawks vs Heat Series?

With the Atlanta Hawks advancing to the first round of the NBA playoffs after securing the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference, it’s now time to look at the matchup between both teams. Atlanta is going to be taking on the Miami Heat, and although Miami is the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, there are some debates on who’s going to be the best player on the court, Jimmy Butler, or Trae Young.

Young had an outstanding season that actually went under the radar because Atlanta did struggle at times throughout the year. He ended up finishing the regular season averaging 28.4 points per game on 46% shooting from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range. Not only did he average 28.4 points, but he also dished out 9.7 assists per game.

Jimmy Butler, on the other hand, isn’t somebody who is going to score as many points as a guy like Trae Young. The most he has ever averaged throughout his career was back in 2016 when he scored 23.9 points per game with the Chicago Bulls.

This season, Butler finished the year averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Although Jimmy is a much better defender than Trae, the argument about who is better than one another is certainly valid. Right now, there can be a serious argument made that Trae Young is going to be the best player on the court during the series. In order for Atlanta to advance, that’s exactly what needs to happen. If he comes out and gets outplayed by Jimmy, there should virtually be no chance that this Miami Heat team loses to the Atlanta Hawks.

Trae Young showed us plenty of magic a year ago in the playoffs, and it looks like there’s going to be even more from Ice Trae this season.

The first game of the series is going to be on Sunday at 1 EST.