MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 16

The MLB action on Saturday will be fun for fans to watch as some of the best teams in the sport will go at it. Check out our MLB picks and parlays, which can assist bettors in making some bankroll.

MLB Games | April 16

Diamondbacks vs Mets

Twins vs Red Sox

Nationals vs Pirates

Phillies vs Marlins

Yankees vs Orioles

Athletics vs Blue Jays

Rays vs White Sox

Giants vs Guardians

Angels vs Rangers

Tigers vs Royals

Cardinals vs Brewers

Cubs vs Rockies

Braves vs Padres

Astros vs Mariners

Reds vs Dodgers

Best MLB Picks and Parlays | April 16

Minnesota Twins ML vs Boston Red Sox

The matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox is going to offer two of the top offenses in all of baseball.

Minnesota was able to come away with a win during the first game of the series, 8-4. Boston had a tough time finding the strike zone in the first game of the series as Minnesota had eight walks on the day.

Sonny Gray is going to get the ball for the Twins. The reason behind taking Minnesota to win this game outright is because of him. Throughout his career, he has done a great job against the current Boston Red Sox lineup. Gray has held hitters to below a .225 batting average, an xwOBA of .271, and has a FIP below 3.

Take Minnesota to win outright.

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 vs Cincinnati Reds

The best bet of the day is going to be taking the Los Angeles Dodgers to win by 1.5 runs. When looking at the type of rosters between the two teams, it would be somewhat surprising if Los Angeles didn’t walk away with an easy victory here.

The Dodgers, despite being 5-2, haven’t necessarily looked as great as many people were expecting them to. They have turned it around in their past four games, which is a step in the right direction for the best team in baseball.

This is going to be the third game of the series as the Dodgers were able to cover the 1.5-run spread in the first two games.

Julio Urias is going to get the ball for Los Angeles. Although he doesn’t have much experience against the current Reds’ lineup, he’s held hitters to below a .200 batting average and has a 2.09 FIP.

Take the Dodgers to win by -1.5.

MLB Parlay Of The Day

The parlay of the day is going to offer the two picks that we spoke about above and the New York Yankees to win outright. Considering that the Yankees are coming off a loss to the Baltimore Orioles, it would seem unlikely that they take care of business on Saturday.

This parlay is also going to give us some great odds, which could help us build our bankroll in the early stages of the MLB season.