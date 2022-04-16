MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets April 16

There are going to be multiple games on Saturday that are going to offer some of the top teams in baseball squaring off. Check out our best MLB picks of the day to secure some bankroll for the early part of the season.

MLB Games | April 16

Diamondbacks vs Mets

Twins vs Red Sox

Nationals vs Pirates

Phillies vs Marlins

Yankees vs Orioles

Athletics vs Blue Jays

Rays vs White Sox

Giants vs Guardians

Angels vs Rangers

Tigers vs Royals

Cardinals vs Brewers

Cubs vs Rockies

Braves vs Padres

Astros vs Mariners

Reds vs Dodgers

MLB Picks | April 16

New York Yankees -1.5 vs Baltimore Orioles

Unfortunately, we took this play yesterday and the New York Yankees had an all-time choke job that saw them only score one run against arguably the worst team in all of baseball. They also had countless opportunities for them to cash runners in due to the extra innings rule, but they failed to get anything going.

To top all that off, the Yankees then decided to give the ball to Aroldis Chapman with the bases loaded. Chapman then threw a slider on a 2-2 and 3-2 count, walking in the winning run.

Even with the Yankees losing yesterday, it makes this pick even more confident. They should be able to take care of business against the Orioles, which is why I’m going to have them win by 1.5 runs once again.

Taylor Wells is going to get the start for Baltimore and he was brutal in his debut against the Tampa Bay Rays. He only went 1.2 Innings and allowed four runs on three hits and two walks.

Take the Yankees -1.5.

San Francisco Giants ML vs Cleveland Guardians

The matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the San Francisco Giants is going to be the second of a three-game series. The Giants were able to walk away with a 4-1 victory on Friday, and I expect the same to happen on Saturday.

Anthony Desclafani is going to get the ball for San Francisco and he’s the main reason why I think they walk away with a win. In his career against the current Guardians’ lineup, he’s managed to keep hitters to a below .100 BA, and an xwOBA of .095.

Cal Quantrill is going to get the ball up for the Guardians and that does leave me somewhat worried because of the season he had a year ago. He finished the 2021 season with an 8-3 record and a 2.89 ERA.

Even with him having that season a year ago, this feels like a good spot to take the Giants due to how Desclafani has thrown against them throughout his career.

Take the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.