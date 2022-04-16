MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 16

With plenty of MLB games scheduled for Saturday, bettors will have a great chance of winning money on player props. Check out our top MLB prop bets of the day to help gamblers build a bankroll in the first early stage of the year.
MLB Games | April 16
- Diamondbacks vs Mets
- Twins vs Red Sox
- Nationals vs Pirates
- Phillies vs Marlins
- Yankees vs Orioles
- Athletics vs Blue Jays
- Rays vs White Sox
- Giants vs Guardians
- Angels vs Rangers
- Tigers vs Royals
- Cardinals vs Brewers
- Cubs vs Rockies
- Braves vs Padres
- Astros vs Mariners
- Reds vs Dodgers
Best MLB Player Props Today | April 16
With BetOnline, bettors can profit from all of these games in a variety of ways.
Let’s go over the best MLB player props bets for today, April 16, 2022.
Jameson Taillon Over 4.5 Strikeouts vs Baltimore Orioles
One of the more confident plays of the day is going to be taking Jameson Taillon to have over 4.5 strikeouts against the Baltimore Orioles. When looking at the type of work that he put up against the Orioles a season ago, it seems likely that he will be able to hit that five strikeout mark.
He threw against Baltimore twice last season and in just 11 innings, he struck out 17 batters. Baltimore also has the second-highest strikeout rate in all of baseball.
His numbers against the Orioles last year and them striking out at a high rate solidifies this pick and should be able to cash for bettors on Saturday.
Take Taillon to have over 4.5 strikeouts.
Corey Seager Over 1.5 Total Bases vs Los Angeles Angels
The series between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers is going to offer two of the top lineups in all of baseball. Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, the two newly acquired star hitters for the Rangers, should be able to get things going on the offensive side of the ball throughout the series.
Although Corey Seager is hitting over .300 to start the year, his slugging percentage is down as he only has one double and one home run.
However, with his past success against Noah Syndergaard, as he has gone 7-10 against him with two doubles and a home run, it seems as if he has his number and that should be able to continue on Saturday.
Take Seager to have over 1.5 total bases.