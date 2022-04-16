Top 5 MLB Games Today | How to Watch The Best MLB Games on April 16

With some of the best teams in baseball going at it, baseball fans should have some fun watching multiple games. Take a look at the top five MLB games of the day and how to watch them below.

MLB Games | April 16

Diamondbacks vs Mets

Twins vs Red Sox

Nationals vs Pirates

Phillies vs Marlins

Yankees vs Orioles

Athletics vs Blue Jays

Rays vs White Sox

Giants vs Guardians

Angels vs Rangers

Tigers vs Royals

Cardinals vs Brewers

Cubs vs Rockies

Braves vs Padres

Astros vs Mariners

Reds vs Dodgers

How To Watch MLB Games | April 16

All Major League Baseball games are going to be offered on MLB.TV. They will also be offered on the Bally Sports channels.

With MLB.TV and Bally Sports, users can watch from home or on their tablets on the road.

Top 5 MLB Games | April 16

Below, we will go over the top five games of the day.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cincinnati Reds

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers should easily be able to walk away with a victory in this one, this is still going to be an extremely exciting game to watch because Hunter Greene is going to make his second start of his MLB career,

Greene had a solid outing in the first game of his career as he threw five innings while allowing three earned runs and striking out seven.

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners

The matchup between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners is going to be one that has implications in the later part of the year. If the Mariners can find ways to dominate in the season series against Houston, there is a good chance that they’ll be able to win the American League West.

Seattle walked away with a 10-run win on Friday as they beat Houston, 11-1.

Justin Verlander is going to make his second start since his injury, while Chris Flexen is going to get the ball for Seattle.

Los Angeles Angels vs Texas Rangers

Even with all of the moves that the Texas Rangers made during the offseason, this team is still struggling. They’ll be coming into this one at 2-5 on the year. Although it’s early in the season, the pitching staff for Texas has not been able to get the job done, which has led to them underperforming.

This is going to be the third of a four-game series, as both teams were able to walk away with one win each so far.

Los Angeles is going to give the ball to Noah Syndergaard, while Taylor Hearn will get the start for Texas.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have been horrible to start the season, and that didn’t change on Friday as they ended up losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of this series, 10-1.

If Milwaukee is going to want to be the team that everybody is expecting them to be, they need to start figuring this thing out. Their pitching was their strong point a season ago, and right now, the pitching is what is holding them back.

Steven Matz is going to get the ball for St. Louis, while Adrian Houser will be on the bump for Milwaukee.

Atalanta Braves vs San Diego Padres

If both of these teams come out and play the way that everybody knows they can, this is certainly going to be the best game of the night.

Unfortunately, neither of these two teams have necessarily performed well to start the season, but that could change at any moment given the talent on both rosters.

This is going to be the third game of a four-game series that has seen both teams win one time each.

Nick Martinez is going to get the ball out for San Diego, while youngster Ian Anderson will be on the bump for Atlanta.