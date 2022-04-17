4/17/22 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

The bats were relatively silent for the New York Mets (6-3) on Saturday afternoon and it led to a loss. After scoring 10 runs in their home opener on Friday, the Mets put up just two against the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-5), who picked up their first win at Citi Field since 2017 in the process. The two teams have now split the first two games of this series and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Left-hander David Peterson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is set to make his first start of the season for the Mets. Peterson had a strong 2022 debut in relief of the injured Taijuan Walker on Monday, tossing four scoreless innings of work, but was stuck with a no-decision when the Mets’ bullpen blew a 4-0 lead in the eighth inning on their way to a loss against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Diamondbacks will counter with young righty Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 6.00 ERA), who will be making his first start of the season. Castellanos last pitched on April 8, when he allowed an unearned run in two innings of relief against the San Diego Padres.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: