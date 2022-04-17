Ian Desmond retires from Major League Baseball

Shortstop Ian Desmond 0f Sarasota, Florida retired from Major League Baseball on Saturday at the age of 36 according to CBS Sports. Desmond had not played since the 2019 season as he opted out of the 2020 and 2021 MLB seasons due to coronavirus seasons. In November, the Rockies decided to decline Desmond’s $15 million option, and since then Desmond was unable to sign with another MLB team.

In 11 seasons, Desmond played from 2009 to 2019 with the Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, and Rockies. In 5442 at bats, he batted .263 with 181 home runs and 711 runs batted in. It is interesting in Desmond’s career he had the exact same number of home runs and stolen bases, as he had 181 stolen bases too. In 1478 games and 5944 plate appearances, Desmond also scored 724 runs, and had 1432 hits, 277 doubles, 37 triples, 387 walks, 2326 total bases, 43 times hit by a pitch, 33 sacrifice bunts, and 39 sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .315, and a slugging percentage of .427.

Desmond was a two-time All-Star. He represented the Nationals and the National League in the 2012 MLB All-Star Game. Desmond then represented the Rangers and the American League in the 2016 MLB All-Star Game. The 2016 season was the only season he played for an American League team.

In 2012, Desmond batted .292 with 25 home runs and 73 runs batted in. He had career highs in batting average and home runs.

Then in 2016, Desmond batted .285 with 22 home runs and 86 runs batted in. He had career highs in runs scored (107), hits (178), on base percentage (.335), and total bases (279).

