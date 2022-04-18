Blues set franchise record for most goals in one period with seven

The St. Louis Blues of the National Hockey League set a franchise record for most goals in a single period with seven according to the Canadian Press. After entering the middle period tied at one, the Blues went on their offensive onslaught in the second period en route to an 8-3 victory over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Blues’s first goal of the period was at 1:11 of the middle frame. That is when Vladimir Tarasenko scored from Ryan O’Reilly and Colton Parayko to put the Blues up 2-1. St. Louis then went up 3-1 on a goal by Calle Rosen from Robert Thomas and Tarasenko at 4:24. Jordan Kyrou put the Blues up 4-1 on a goal from Pavel Buchnevich and Parayko at 9:29. Kyrou’s goal was the game-winning goal.

Rosen scored again from Tarasenko and Justin Faulk at 12:10 of the second period to put the Blues up 5-1. What was interesting about Rosen’s performance on Sunday was the fact he scored his first two goals of the year on Sunday. He had not had a goal in 13 prior games this season.

Nathan Walker then put the Blues up 6-1 at 12:49 of the second period from Logan Brown and Dakota Joshua. Brayden Schenn put the Blues up 7-1 at 16:27 of the second period from Ivan Barbashev and Rosen. The Blues’s seventh goal of the period put St. Louis up 8-2. That is when Kyrou scored his second goal of the period from Ivan Barbashev.

Rosen and Tarasenko led the Blues in scoring with three points each. Rosen had two goals and one assist. Tarasenko had one goal and two assists.

The Blues’s seven-goal period broke the record of six goals in one period previously set in the first period on December 1, 1984 in a 10-5 Blues win over the Detroit Red Wings, in the first period on January 18, 1985 in a 6-2 Blues win over the Winnipeg Jets, and in the third period on February 23, 1991 in a 9-2 Blues win over the Boston Bruins. The NHL record for most goals in a single period is nine. On March 19, 1981, the Buffalo Sabres scored nine times in the second period in a 14-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

St. Louis has won nine games in a row now and have 102 points this season. Their odds of winning the Stanley Cup according to betonline.ag is at +2200.