Ravens begin spring cleaning…

It’s that time of year when you start clearing out some of the loose ends. Not as exciting as the upcoming Draft, but certainly meaningful in the scrubbing of the roster…

Here’s the latest official update on the roster moves:

The Ravens released wide receiver Miles Boykin Monday after three years with the team.

Baltimore drafted Boykin in the third round in 2019 after the Notre Dame product was one of the Combine’s top performers, showing loads of potential in his speedy 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame. However, Boykin struggled to find a major receiving role in the Ravens offense. He totaled 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns during his three-year tenure.

Releasing Boykin saves the Ravens about $2.5 million in salary cap space. The Ravens reportedly attempted to trade him prior to the release.

Boykin was a strong perimeter blocker and special teams contributor his first two seasons, while also hauling in seven scores. Last season, however, a hamstring injury started him on injured reserve and Boykin suited up for just eight games, primarily on special teams. He had one catch for six yards.