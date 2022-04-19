2022 NFL Draft: Top Six QB Prospects

The 2022 NFL Draft is notoriously weak at the QB position. However, some QBs are full of potential, and that makes this list and the upcoming draft quite interesting. Without further ado, here are the top six QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft Class.

1: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

He is the most pro-ready QB in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Good

Pickett has good pocket presence, a good arm, and good legs. He is also very creative.

The Bad

He may be too creative for his own good, often being fancy at the peril of his mechanics. Pickett also can be a tad late on progressions (though making them is quite rare at his level).

The Optimal

Pickett should start in a PA-boot system, where he can learn to be patient with his arm and channel his creativity through his legs.

2a: Malik Willis, QB, Auburn

Will(is) he boom or bust?

The Good

Willis has the athleticism of DeShaun Watson. And fortunately for him, the comparison ends there. He also has a great arm.

The Bad

His mechanics are awful. He was able to get to this point on pure athleticism. Additionally, he doesn’t read the field as much as some other guys at this stage of their career, and his arm talent is raw.

The Optimal

The ideal situation for Willis is on the bench. He is extremely raw and all of the most-likely teams to take a QB also need to improve their OL. He should spend year one learning on the sidelines.

2b: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

It was tough to choose between Ridder and Willis.

The Good

Ridder has great mobility and strong showings of talent across the board.

The Bad

His showing has been inconsistent. When he looks good he looks like a future top NFL QB, but when he doesn’t, it’s hard to watch.

The Optimal

Unlike Willis, Ridder could start in his first year. However, he would be retroactively thankful to start his career in a heavy PA-boot and run-option system. Perhaps sitting behind Marcus Mariota would do him good.

3: Sam Howell, QB, UNC

Sam doesn’t know How-well he throws the ball.

The Good

Howell is a smart QB and a good, tough runner. He is confident in his throws and shows the ability to read the field.

The Bad

He is overconfident in his arm talent, which could land him in some trouble at the start of his career. He doesn’t consistently read the field either.

The Optimal

Sam Howell could be the next Ryan Tannehill, and that is worth a first-round pick. He could start in year one or sit behind someone like Jared Goff and take over that heavy PA-boot system in 2023.

4: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss.

I don’t understand those who are so high on him.

The Good

He is good at executing the run-option.

The Bad

He has imperfect arm talent and is completely unproven in any scheme run in the NFL. He is also unproven in throws into tight windows and, as he has only run a run-option offense, is a complete wild card when it comes to reading the field.

The Optimal

A flier in the second round for the Eagles, Colts, or Falcons makes the most sense.

5: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

There is a strong case for Carson to rank above Corral.

The Good

He throws a nice contested ball and got continually better as the year progressed. His arm talent is alright.

The Bad

He plays a bit slow, including going through progressions.

The Optimal

I don’t really know his ideal situation, but I would compare his future career to Fitz-Magic. Maybe he likes to travel?

