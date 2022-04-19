4/19/22 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

Rain washed away the scheduled opener of a four-game series for the New York Mets (7-3), who got an unexpected day off on Monday after winning two out of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Another NL West foe is in town as the San Francisco Giants (7-2) are set to kick off the now rain-shortened four-game series over the course of the next three days. First pitch for today’s single-admission doubleheader is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. with Game 2 slated to begin at least 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
2021 was a huge year for the Giants, who stunned most of baseball by posting a dream season that saw San Francisco lead the league with 107 wins, nipping the Los Angeles Dodgers by a game to top the National League West. The two bitter rivals met again in the playoffs only to see the Dodgers stun the Giants in Game 5 of the National League Division Series, ending San Francisco’s dream season in the process. The Giants did suffer some big losses in the offseason, seeing Kevin Gausman and Kris Bryant depart in free agency, but they did manage to retain several key players while also adding Carlos Rodon and Alex Cobb to bolster their rotation. Some pundits were quick to write off the Giants’ 2021 success as a fluke but there is no doubt that San Francisco will be a real threat to make noise in the National League this season.
The Mets will send right-handers Tylor Megill (2-0. 0.00 ERA) and Max Scherzer (2-0, 3.27 ERA) to the mound today. Megill picked up his second win of the season last Tuesday, tossing 5.1 shutout innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies, while Scherzer also beat the Phillies the following day with one run in five innings fo work. Both pitchers earned their second victory of the season in that series.
The Giants will counter with righties Cobb (1-0, 3.60 ERA) and Logan Webb (1-0, 1.29 ERA). Cobb made an outstanding Giants’ debut last Tuesday, allowing two runs and striking out 10 in five innings of work to pick up his first win in San Francisco. Webb also earned his first win of the season in his last start, allowing one run in eight innings to beat the Padres last Wednesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):
Mets Game 11 of 162, vs. SFG
Tuesday, April 19, 3:10 p.m. (1/2)
RHP Alex Cobb (1-0, 3.60)
McNeil LF
Marte RF
Lindor SS
Alonso 1B
Escobar 3B
Canó 2B
J.D. Davis DH
Jankowski CF
McCann C
–
Megill RHP (2-0, 0.00)
— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 19, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
The Mets went just 1-5 against the Giants in 2021 and were swept in a three-game series at Citi Field back in August.
Megill was 0-1 with a 7.45 ERA in two starts against the Giants last season.
Scherzer is 4-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 11 career starts against the Giants.
Cobb is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in two career starts against the Mets but he hasn’t faced them since he was a member of the Baltimore Orioles in 2018.
Webb beat the Mets in his first start against them last season, allowing two runs in 7.1 innings of work on August 17.
Brandon Belt is 3 for 5 with two home runs against Megill.
Robinson Cano is 10 for 28 with a double, four home runs and 7 RBIs in his career against Cobb.
Brandon Crawford is 6 for 15 with 3 doubles, two homers and five RBIs against Scherzer.
Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer against Webb last season.