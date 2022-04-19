4/19/22 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

Rain washed away the scheduled opener of a four-game series for the New York Mets (7-3), who got an unexpected day off on Monday after winning two out of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Another NL West foe is in town as the San Francisco Giants (7-2) are set to kick off the now rain-shortened four-game series over the course of the next three days. First pitch for today’s single-admission doubleheader is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. with Game 2 slated to begin at least 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

2021 was a huge year for the Giants, who stunned most of baseball by posting a dream season that saw San Francisco lead the league with 107 wins, nipping the Los Angeles Dodgers by a game to top the National League West. The two bitter rivals met again in the playoffs only to see the Dodgers stun the Giants in Game 5 of the National League Division Series, ending San Francisco’s dream season in the process. The Giants did suffer some big losses in the offseason, seeing Kevin Gausman and Kris Bryant depart in free agency, but they did manage to retain several key players while also adding Carlos Rodon and Alex Cobb to bolster their rotation. Some pundits were quick to write off the Giants’ 2021 success as a fluke but there is no doubt that San Francisco will be a real threat to make noise in the National League this season.

The Mets will send right-handers Tylor Megill (2-0. 0.00 ERA) and Max Scherzer (2-0, 3.27 ERA) to the mound today. Megill picked up his second win of the season last Tuesday, tossing 5.1 shutout innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies, while Scherzer also beat the Phillies the following day with one run in five innings fo work. Both pitchers earned their second victory of the season in that series.

The Giants will counter with righties Cobb (1-0, 3.60 ERA) and Logan Webb (1-0, 1.29 ERA). Cobb made an outstanding Giants’ debut last Tuesday, allowing two runs and striking out 10 in five innings of work to pick up his first win in San Francisco. Webb also earned his first win of the season in his last start, allowing one run in eight innings to beat the Padres last Wednesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Mets Game 11 of 162, vs. SFG

Tuesday, April 19, 3:10 p.m. (1/2)

RHP Alex Cobb (1-0, 3.60) McNeil LF

Marte RF

Lindor SS

Alonso 1B

Escobar 3B

Canó 2B

J.D. Davis DH

Jankowski CF

McCann C

–

Megill RHP (2-0, 0.00) — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 19, 2022

