Australian Election Odds Move at Sportsbooks After Campaign Start

Australian election odds are tightening after week one of campaigns saw a steep decline in approval for both major Australian political parties. The Australian electorate may be looking for alternative options this year, as both the Labor Party and the Liberal-National Coalition have taken harsh criticism just a week into campaigns. The Labor Party opened as a strong betting favorite when Australian election odds opened, but the odds have since shifted to a near coin-flip, as the Australian population seems to be looking to vote for smaller parties and independent candidates in this year’s federal election.

The Best Politics Betting Sites for the 2022 Australian Federal Election

2022 Australian Federal Election Campaigns Underway

Campaigns have gotten off to a rocky start for both major parties. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating has dropped significantly, holding at just 35%, while the Labor Party currently sits in the same range, or slightly higher. Apart from that, recent polls have indicated that about 25% of Australians are fed up with both major parties, and will be voting for alternative candidates on both sides of the political spectrum. On the left, the Australian Green Party has seen a rise in support of about 12% in recent weeks, while the far-right One Nation party has also seen a short rise in popularity, with a 4% rise in recent polling.

Australian Election Odds | Politics Betting

After opening at odds of -300, the Labor Party is now a slight favorite at odds of -150 to win the 2022 Australian Election. For full Australian election odds, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Party Australian Federal Election Odds Play Labor -150 Coalition +110

Who Will Be the Next Prime Minister of Australia?

Based on the current head-to-head polling, Anthony Albanese and his Labor Party are still slightly in the lead over the Liberal Coalition. The Labor party holds a 6% edge in two-candidate polling, but it may take more than that for Albanese to form government. Should neither party reach the mark of 76 seats, both parties will need to negotiate with smaller parties, and independent candidates in order to form a government. Over the last fifty years, Australia has only had one minority government, but recent polling and Australian election odds suggest that may be the case again in 2022.