Barcelona Open Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The Barcelona Open is served up this week from the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona, Spain. The ATP clay season is in full swing in the lead-up to the 2022 French Open in late May. Until then, the best clay players in Europe and around the globe will be looking to get into top-class match form before the second major of the year. 2021 champion Rafael Nadal is unable to defend his title due to an injury, with that, fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is the stand-out betting favorite to win his second ATP event in the last month.

The Best Tennis Betting Sites for the 2022 Barcelona Open

Barcelona Open Odds | ATP Tennis Odds

Carlos Alcaraz is the +250 betting favorite to win the Barcelona Open, while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud are not far behind at odds of +300 and +350 respectively. For more ATP Barcelona Open odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Men’s Tennis ATP Barcelona Odds BetOnline Free Play Carlos Alcaraz +250 Stefanos Tsitsipas +300 Casper Ruud +350 Diego Schwartzman +1000 Cameron Norrie +1800 Lorenzo Musetti +2200 Pablo Carreno-Busta +2200 Felix Auger-Alissime +2500

Betting Favorites Dominate on Clay at ATP Barcelona In recent history, ATP Barcelona has been a chalk heavy tournament, with the betting favorite dominating every round of the competition. Since the start of last year’s tournament, the betting favorite has cashed at a 77% rate, going 51-15 for a profit of +5.85 units in that stretch. Based on this betting trend, the betting favorite has been a +EV wager to make at ATP Barcelona at the price of -300 or better, over the last two years at the Real Club de Tenis.

2022 Barcelona Open Predictions | Best Barcelona Open Tennis Bets

Carlos Alcaraz is coming off his first-ever ATP 1000 Masters event win back in March at the Miami Open. Since the start of 2022, Alcaraz has put together a record of 18-3, with an average betting line of -300. Alcaraz lost his last match on clay at ATP Monte Carlo last week and is looking to bounce back in a big way before this year’s French Open. At the current price of +250, Alcaraz is a solid bet to make to win the Barcelona Open. To place your free bets on the Barcelona Open with BetOnline today, click the link below to get started.