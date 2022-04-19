Tennis

Barcelona Open Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Alex Mac
Barcelona Open Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The Barcelona Open is served up this week from the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona, Spain. The ATP clay season is in full swing in the lead-up to the 2022 French Open in late May. Until then, the best clay players in Europe and around the globe will be looking to get into top-class match form before the second major of the year. 2021 champion Rafael Nadal is unable to defend his title due to an injury, with that, fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is the stand-out betting favorite to win his second ATP event in the last month.

The Best Tennis Betting Sites for the 2022 Barcelona Open

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the Barcelona Open
  2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the Barcelona Open
  3. MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on Barcelona Open 2022
  4. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Tennis Bets for the Barcelona Open
  5. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for Barcelona Open 2022

Barcelona Open Odds | ATP Tennis Odds

Carlos Alcaraz is the +250 betting favorite to win the Barcelona Open, while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud are not far behind at odds of +300 and +350 respectively. For more ATP Barcelona Open odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Men’s Tennis ATP Barcelona Odds BetOnline Free Play
Carlos Alcaraz +250 BetOnline logo
Stefanos Tsitsipas +300 BetOnline logo
Casper Ruud +350 BetOnline logo
Diego Schwartzman +1000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Norrie +1800 BetOnline logo
Lorenzo Musetti +2200 BetOnline logo
Pablo Carreno-Busta +2200 BetOnline logo
Felix Auger-Alissime +2500 BetOnline logo

Betting Favorites Dominate on Clay at ATP Barcelona

In recent history, ATP Barcelona has been a chalk heavy tournament, with the betting favorite dominating every round of the competition. Since the start of last year’s tournament, the betting favorite has cashed at a 77% rate, going 51-15 for a profit of +5.85 units in that stretch. Based on this betting trend, the betting favorite has been a +EV wager to make at ATP Barcelona at the price of -300 or better, over the last two years at the Real Club de Tenis.

2022 Barcelona Open Predictions | Best Barcelona Open Tennis Bets

Carlos Alcaraz is coming off his first-ever ATP 1000 Masters event win back in March at the Miami Open. Since the start of 2022, Alcaraz has put together a record of 18-3, with an average betting line of -300. Alcaraz lost his last match on clay at ATP Monte Carlo last week and is looking to bounce back in a big way before this year’s French Open. At the current price of +250, Alcaraz is a solid bet to make to win the Barcelona Open.

To place your free bets on the Barcelona Open with BetOnline today, click the link below to get started.

Place Free Tennis Bets at BetOnline

Topics  
Tennis
Alex Mac
Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac
Alex Mac
Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Related To Tennis

Five storylines from the 2022 Barcelona Open

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 18 2022
What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend April 16&17
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 15 2022
Five storylines from the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters
Jeremy Freeborn  •  8h
What Sports to Watch on TV This Weekend April 2 & 3
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 4 2022
Miami Open Odds, Predictions, and Best Tennis Bets
Miami Open Odds, Predictions, and Best Tennis Bets
Alex Mac  •  Mar 29 2022
Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty win 2022 Australian Open
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 31 2022
Danielle Collins qualifies for her first grand slam final
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 28 2022