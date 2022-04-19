French Election Round 2: Macron vs Le Pen Odds

The French Election heads into its second leg on Sunday, April 24th, as the incumbent president, Emmanuel Macron from the La Republique En Marchel party, takes on Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally party, in a head-to-head presidential election run-off. We’ll break down the Macron vs Le Pen odds, polls, and the betting favorite for the 2022 French Election.

As of 2022, a French President has not won re-election since Jacques Chirac won in a landslide victory in 2002. Chirac won over Jean-Marie Le Pen, father of the current National Rally party leader, Marine Le Pen. Similar to 2002, this year’s French presidential election has brought on greater international attention than usual, as the far-right party leader Le Pen has polled historically well for a French populist politician.

The Best Politics Betting Sites for the 2022 French Election

Macron vs Le Pen Odds | 2022 French Presidential Election

The second round of the 2022 French Presidential Election will be held on April 24th, 2022.

The ballot will feature the top two candidates from the first round of voting, Emmanuel Macron, and Marine Le Pen. In the lead-up to the first round of voting, Le Pen was polling at a historically thin margin between herself and incumbent president Macron.

The current president was lined at odds of just -600 a few days before round one of voting opened up.

However, on the heels of numerous political scandals and bigoted talking points, Le Pen has found herself once again in a long-shot position in her head-to-head match-up against Emmanuel Macron and his pro-European, French-liberal party.

Marine Le Pen Betting Odds Plummet After EU Scandal Surfaces

A little over a week before Marine Le Pen takes on Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the French presidential election, a scandal has broken over allegations involving herself and her father’s misuse of funds from the European Union, during her time as a member of European Parliament between 2004 and 2017.

The scandal has significantly hurt the far-right candidate’s chances of winning the 2022 French election. Le Pen has also been criticized for a number of her abrasive stances on social issues brought up during her campaign.

Le Pen has pledged to hold a referendum on whether or not France should re-instate the death penalty, which was abolished back in 2007. She has also campaigned for a ban on wearing Muslim headscarves in public, a stance that has become a critical talking point of her opposition critics.

2022 French Election Odds | Politics Betting Odds for French Election 2022

After a shaky first round, the odds have swung heavily in the favor of incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron to win re-election. Macron is lined at odds of -2500, while Marine Le Pen is slated at a long-shot price of 8-1. For full betting odds on the 2022 French Presidential Election via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Party Leader French Election Odds BetOnline Free Play Emmanuel Macron -2500 Marine Le Pen +800

Macron vs Le Pen Polls | Who Will Win the 2022 French Election?

Based on the betting odds, Emmanuel Macron is poised to become the first French president to win re-election since Jacques Chirac did in 2002.

Of the ten other presidential candidates that were defeated in the first round of voting, three have endorsed Macron as president, while three others have refused to endorse Macron, but have stated their opposition against Le Pen.

Currently, Macron holds about a 7% lead in polls over Le Pen headed into the week before the second round of the 2022 French Election.