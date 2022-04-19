How to Bet on the Toronto Blue Jays in ON | Ontario Sports Betting Guide

Single-game betting in Canada is finally legal, which means MLB fans can bet on the Toronto Blue Jays with the best Ontario sports betting sites.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites to Bet on the Toronto Blue Jays

How to Bet on the Toronto Blue Jays in Ontario

Now that Ontario sports betting is legal, baseball fans can bet on the MLB like never before.

MLB Schedule | How to Watch the Toronto Blue Jays in Ontario

⚾ MLB 2022: Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays 🏃 MLB World Series Favorite: LA Dodgers

LA Dodgers 🔒 MLB Opening Day: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 MLB All-Star Game: July 19, 2022

July 19, 2022 🏆 MLB Playoffs Date: October 7, 2022

October 7, 2022 📺 TV Channel: MLB TV

MLB TV 🎲 World Series Odds: LA Dodgers +475 | Toronto Blue Jays +800 | Houston Astros +1000

LA Dodgers +475 | Toronto Blue Jays +800 | Houston Astros +1000 🎲 Toronto Blue Jays World Series Odds: +800

Toronto Blue Jays World Series Odds | MLB World Series Odds

While the Toronto Blue Jays missed the postseason last year, they’ve been busy in the offseason acquiring Matt Chapman, Kevin Gausman, and Yusei Kikiuchi. The Blue Jay open the season at +800 odds to win the World Series.

For the best 2022 World Series odds, scroll down below.

World Series Odds | Odds to Win the MLB World Series

The top online sportsbooks have the Los Angeles Dodgers as odds on favorite to win the World Series this year at +475.

The Dodgers have an outstanding rotation and one of the best lineups in MLB. In addition with a great bullpen and an excellent farm system, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see The Dodgers at the top of the NL league.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros have +1000 odds to win the World Series. The Astros have been top World Series contenders for the last few years after winning their first one in 2017. Look for the Astros to continue their dominance in the American League yet again this season.

Check out the chart below for the best World Series Odds at PowBet, one of the best Ontario sports betting sites.

MLB Teams World Series Odds PowBet Free Play Los Angeles Dodgers +475 Toronto Blue Jays +800 Houston Astros +1000 Chicago White Sox +1100 New York Mets +1100 Atlanta Braves +1200 New York Yankees +1200 Milwaukee Brewers +1400 Tampa Bay Rays +1600 San Diego Padres +1800 San Francisco Giants +1800 Los Angeles Angels +2200 St. Louis Cardinals +2200 Boston Red Sox +2200 Philadelphia Phillies +2800

MLB World Series Picks | Best Bets for the 2022 MLB Playoffs

While the Toronto Blue Jays fell one game short of making the MLB playoffs last season, the Jays boasted one of the best offensive lineups in the league-leading in OPS, slugging percentage, and home runs.

In the offseason, the Blue Jays have only gotten better. With the addition of Matt Chapman and resigning of George Springer, Toronto is expected to challenge for the American League East crown this year. While the Jays are a young and talented lineup, they also boast one of the best rotations in the American League with Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Yusei Kikuchi, and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

If the Jays are able to stay healthy this year, they will be dangerous, especially considering most of the roster is under the age of 27.

Take the Toronto Blue Jays to win the World Series in 2022.

