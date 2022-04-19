MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 19

The MLB action on Tuesday is going to offer some of the top teams in baseball facing off. We will even get two doubleheaders on Tuesday, which is going to some of the first of many throughout the season. Check out our MLB picks and parlays to help increase your bankroll in the early part of the MLB season.

MLB Games | April 19

Diamondbacks vs Nationals – Double Header

Giants vs Mets

White Sox vs Guardians

Cardinals vs Marlins

Yankees vs Tigers

Blue Jays vs Red Sox

Pirates vs Brewers

Rays vs Cubs

Astros vs Angels

Twins vs Royals

Phillies vs Rockies

Reds vs Padres

Rangers vs Mariners

Orioles vs Athletics

Braves vs Dodgers

Best MLB Picks and Parlays | April 19

Houston Astros ML(-148) vs Los Angeles Angels

The Houston Astros have already played the Los Angeles Angels five times this season and have beaten them four out of those five times.

Framber Valdez is going to be on the mound for the Astros and he’s done a great job against the Angels throughout his career. Earlier in the season, he threw 6.1 innings without allowing a run and only gave up two hits against this Angels team.

Patrick Sandoval, who’s going to be on the mound for the Angels, hasn’t been able to find much success against the current Houston Astros lineup. Hitters have hit over .300 and have an xwOBA of .445. Sandoval also has a 10.59 FIP in his career against the current Astros lineup.

Take Houston to win outright.

Philadelphia Phillies ML(-130) vs Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies and the Philadelphia Phillies series is going to be one of the more interesting of the week. Considering that both of these teams have two of the best offenses in all of baseball, and it’s going to be played at Coors Field, we can expect some high-scoring games.

The pick here is going to be taking the Phillies to win on the Moneyline, even with them struggling as of late. The reasoning for this pick is that Kyle Gibson has done a great job in his career against the current Colorado Rockies lineup. Gibson has managed to keep hitters under a .125 batting average and also has a FIP of 2.87.

He could get hit around a bit here just because it is going to be in Coors Field, but if Philadelphia can swing the bat the way everybody knows they can, they should be able to walk away with a win.

Take the Phillies to win outright.

MLB Parlay Of The Day

Phillies ML -130

Astros ML -148

Yankees ML -215

The parlay of the day is going to offer the two picks that we spoke about above and the New York Yankees to win outright. With Gerrit Cole on the mount against a below-average Detroit Tigers team, the Yankees should be able to get a win, despite not playing well recently.

For +330 odds, this could give us some nice bankroll to start the season.