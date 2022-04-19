MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets April 19

There are going to be plenty of MLB games on Tuesday that are going to offer bettors many ways to profit. Check out our best MLB picks of the day to help you make some bankroll in the early part of the 2022 MLB season.

MLB Games | April 19

Diamondbacks vs Nationals – Double Header

Giants vs Mets – Double Header

White Sox vs Guardians

Cardinals vs Marlins

Yankees vs Tigers

Giants vs Mets

Blue Jays vs Red Sox

Pirates vs Brewers

Rays vs Cubs

Astros vs Angels

Twins vs Royals

Phillies vs Rockies

Reds vs Padres

Rangers vs Mariners

Orioles vs Athletics

Braves vs Dodgers

MLB Picks | April 19

We will go over the two best MLB picks of the day. Get the best odds at BetOnline, one of the most reputable betting sites.

New York Mets ML(-115) vs San Francisco Giants

The first bet of the day is going to be taking the New York Mets to win outright against the San Francisco Giants. Although there are some concerns because the Giants are one of the top teams in all of baseball, the way that Tylor Megill has been able to pitch throughout his first two starts is the reason for taking them outright.

Megill has thrown 10.1 innings in his two starts, giving up only six hits and striking out 11 batters. He has also not given up an earned run.

The Mets have done a great job against Alex Cobb. In his career against the current Mets lineup, hitters have hit .321 and have a .423 xwOBA against him.

Take the Mets to win outright.

Seattle Mariners ML (-145) vs Texas Rangers

The series between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers is going to have huge implications come playoff time. Whoever wins the season series could potentially be the team that represents the American League West in the playoffs.

Although neither team has necessarily had the start that they were hoping for this year, the Mariners have certainly been much better than the Rangers. Texas is going to be coming into this one only winning two of their first nine games, while the Mariners are just slightly better at 5-5.

Robbie Ray is going to get the ball for the Mariners and he’s the main reason why the pick is on the Mariners Moneyline. He has held hitters to under a .130 batting average, and also has a 1.86 FIP against the current Texas Rangers lineup in his career.

Take the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.