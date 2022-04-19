MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 19

With all of the MLB games that are going to be played on Tuesday, it’s time to start looking at the best player props of the day. Considering that some of the best players in baseball are going to be playing, bettors should have easy ways of finding chances to profit.

MLB Games | April 19

Diamondbacks vs Nationals – Double Header

Giants vs Mets – Double Header

White Sox vs Guardians

Cardinals vs Marlins

Yankees vs Tigers

Giants vs Mets

Blue Jays vs Red Sox

Pirates vs Brewers

Rays vs Cubs

Astros vs Angels

Twins vs Royals

Phillies vs Rockies

Reds vs Padres

Rangers vs Mariners

Orioles vs Athletics

Braves vs Dodgers

Best MLB Player Props Today | April 19

Let’s go over the best MLB player props bets for today, April 19, 2022.

Robbie Ray Under 7.5 Strikeouts vs Texas Rangers

Although Robby Ray has found plenty of success throughout his career against the current Texas Rangers lineup as he has held hitters to a .125 batting average and has a 1.86 FIP, his first two starts of the season have not been very encouraging.

Ray has thrown 13.1 innings in two starts and has given up seven runs and has only struck out nine batters. A season ago, he was one of the top pitchers in terms of strikeouts, but hasn’t lived up to that just yet.

The Rangers have struggled a bit throughout the first few games of the year, but they’ve only struck out 7.4 times per game. They’ve struck out the sixth least amount in all of Major League Baseball, so taking them to not strikeout over eight times on Tuesday feels like a lock.

Take Ray to have under 7.5 strikeouts.

Trea Turner Over 1.5 Total Bases vs Los Angeles Angels

Taking Trea Turner to have over 1.5 total bases feels like a lock every night. The Dodgers superstar shortstop is off to one of the best starts of his career as he’s hitting .310 and leading the Dodgers in total bases with 19.

Turner had a 27-game hitting streak that included the final 19 games of 2021 before it was snapped on Sunday. But it wasn’t on him, as he hit multiple balls over 95 MPH.

Turner and the Dodgers are going to go up against Max Fried. He’s managed to hit .385 against him in his career and has a .467 on-base percentage.

Take Trea Turner to have over 1.5 total bases.