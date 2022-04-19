Seiya Suzuki and Jose Ramirez named MLB players of the week

Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians have been named the Major League Baseball players of the week for the week from April 11-17. Suzuki was recognized in the National League, and Ramirez was recognized in the American League.

Suzuki, a native of Arakawa, Japan, batted .412 with three home runs and five runs batted in. He also scored five runs and had seven hits, two doubles, five walks, with an on base plus slugging percentage of 1.604. The Cubs meanwhile were .500 for the week. They split separate series with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies.

A rookie rightfielder, Suzuki has made a terrific transition from playing professional baseball in Japan to the United States. He is currently batting .429 with four home runs and 11 runs batted in during the 2022 MLB regular season to date. In 28 at bats, Suzuki has scored nine runs, and had 12 hits, two doubles, nine walks, 26 total bases, a .564 on base percentage, and a .929 slugging percentage.

Ramirez, the third baseman from Bani, Dominican Republic, batted .478 during the week, with two home runs and 11 runs batted in, and a solid on base plus slugging percentage of 1.432. In 23 at bats, Ramirez scored three runs and had 11 hits, two doubles, one triple, and two walks.

The most significant game of the week for Ramirez came on April 12 in a 10-5 Guardians win over the Cincinnati Reds. In the battle of Ohio, Ramirez had a single, triple, home run, and six runs batted in.

So far in 2022, Ramirez leads Major League Baseball with 15 runs batted in and leads the American league with 16 hits, one triple and 31 total bases. He is also batting .457 with three home runs, and has six runs scored, three walks, an on base percentage of .500, and a slugging percentage of .886.

The Guardians current World Series odds are +10000. Ironically, those are the exact same odds for the Cubs according to betonline.ag.