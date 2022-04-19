Top 5 MLB Games Today | How to Watch The Best MLB Games on April 19

With many exciting games set to take place on Tuesday in the MLB, it’s time to start looking over the top five games that baseball fans can watch. Check out our top five MLB games today and how to watch them below.

MLB Games | April 19

Diamondbacks vs Nationals – Double Header

Giants vs Mets – Double Header

White Sox vs Guardians

Cardinals vs Marlins

Yankees vs Tigers

Giants vs Mets

Blue Jays vs Red Sox

Pirates vs Brewers

Rays vs Cubs

Astros vs Angels

Twins vs Royals

Phillies vs Rockies

Reds vs Padres

Rangers vs Mariners

Orioles vs Athletics

Braves vs Dodgers

How To Watch MLB Games | April 19

All Major League Baseball games are going to be offered on MLB.TV. They will also be offered on the Bally Sports channels.

With MLB.TV and Bally Sports, users can watch from home or on their tablets on the road.

Top 5 MLB Games | April 19

Below, we will go over the top five games of the day.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox

Games between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox are going to mean much more than a typical game. Whoever wins the season series between these two teams certainly has the chance to win the American League East.

Toronto is going to be coming into this one at 6-4, while Boston will be coming in right behind them at 5-5.

One thing to keep in mind here is that the Toronto Blue Jays’ current lineup has done a great job against Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi has a 6.62 career FIP against the current Blue Jays lineup.

Yusei Kikuchi is going to get the ball for Toronto.

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners

Although both the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners have not played the way that people were expecting them to this season, they should both be able to get back to what people were expecting them to do sometime in the near future.

This is another series that is going to have major implications in the American League West, and whatever team wins the season series certainly has a chance to win the division.

Former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray is going to be on the ball for Seattle, while Jon Gray is going to get the ball for Texas.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves

When considering that the Atlanta Braves are the reigning World Series champions, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to win the World Series this year, we can expect to see a highly competitive game here.

The Dodgers ended up taking the first game of the series, 7-4, as Freddie Freeman hit his first-ever home run as a Dodgers.

Max Fried is going to be getting the ball for Atlanta, while Walker Buehler is going to get the start for Los Angeles. These are two of the best pitchers in all of baseball, so expect a good one here.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies

The series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies is going to offer two of the most explosive offenses in baseball. The first game of the series only saw a combined five runs, but that shouldn’t be the case in the remaining two games.

Kyle Gibson is going to get the ball for the Phillies, while southpaw Kyle Freeland is going to get the start for Colorado.

San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets

The final matchup of the day is going to offer the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets.

Considering that both of these teams have a chance to win their respective divisions and even meet in the National League Championship Series, this should be a good one. They’re going to play a double-header as yesterday’s game got rained out.

In game one, Tylor Megill is going to get the ball for the Mets, while Alex Cobb is going to get the start for San Francisco.