Vladimir Tarasenko named NHL First Star of the Week from April 11-17

St. Louis Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko of Yaroslavl, Russia was named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the week from April 11-17. In four games, Tarasenko had seven goals and four assists for 11 points. He was also a +7 with two game winning goals, two power play points, 12 shots on goal, three hits, and one blocked shot.

Tarasenko began the week with a two-goal performance in a 4-2 Blues win over the Boston Bruins on April 12. Tarasenko’s first goal of the game happened to be the game winning goal from Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich at 18:12 of the second period which put the Blues up 3-2.

Tarasenko then had a five-point game as he had three goals and two assists in a 6-2 Blues win over the Buffalo Sabres on April 14. There was a deja vu moment. Just like the game against the Bruins, Tarasenko had the game winning goal from Buchnevich and Thomas in the second period, which put the Blues up 3-2 at the time.

Then on April 16, Tarasenko scored once on his only shot on goal in the game in a 6-5 Blues overtime win over the Minnesota Wild. Tarasenko’s goal put the Blues up 2-1 at the time.

On Sunday, it was a franchise record setting game for St. Louis. The Blues scored seven second period goals, the most goals they have ever scored in one period in a single regular season game, in an 8-3 win over the Nashville Predators. Tarasenko had one goal and two assists for three points.

On the season, Tarasenko now has 33 goals and 43 assists for 76 points in 69 games. He is a +10 with 30 penalty minutes, 20 power-play points, nine game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, four faceoff wins, 43 blocked shots, 75 hits, 17 takeaways and 28 giveaways.

The Blues meanwhile are red hot. They have won nine straight games and have 102 points, the third most points in the Western Conference.