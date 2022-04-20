2022 NFL Draft: Top Five LB Prospects

Who wants an intro piece when we could just jump right in? Here are the top five LB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft Class.

1: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

A versatile beast.

The Good

Devin Lloyd is a big athlete who possesses the speed coveted at the linebacker position. He has fantastic awareness, both at a natural depth and when up along the line of scrimmage. His tackling ability is sound and his coverage skills are typical of the complete players at his position. He can also move out to any LB position.

The Bad

Lloyd can be a bit hyper and jump the gun, leaving his gap responsibility unaccounted for. Though his coverage ability isn’t below the standard, he can grow that skill set out a bit.

The Optimal

He can play anywhere that needs an LB. He may draw more interest from teams that have aging talent at one of the LB spots, though any team would be thrilled to have this guy on their roster.

2: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

A true ILB.

The Good

Dean is smart, good in coverage, shows himself to be rangey on film, is a good blitzer, and knows how to command the field.

The Bad

Dean is a bit undersized and didn’t show himself to have pure speed at the combine (a trait that would help him overcome his size differential).

The Optimal

If anyone needs an ILB, a very good case could be made to take him ahead of Lloyd. The brains on this man are unbelievable.

3: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

A tough spot to earn, Tindall won the battle for the ‘three’ spot due to his speed.

The Good

Tindall has great speed, is a good blitzer, and won’t get overpowered, all of which helps him contribute in the run game. His awareness in coverage is decent, though his speed will help him there as well.

The Bad

He’s not particularly overpowering at the line of scrimmage, nor is he polished in coverage. It is also worth noting that he didn’t get all of the starting reps while in college.

The Optimal

Tindall could join a rotation and earn a starting spot over time.

4: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Another competitive spot, the fourth spot goes to the brains.

The Good

Chenal is a smart player who is a good blitzer, a good tackler, and has good awareness. He can fill a gap at the line of scrimmage and his coverage skills are coming along.

The Bad

Chenal is still developing and is a bit low on lateral speed.

The Optimal

Chenal could start right away, but he may do best in a 3-4 scheme.

5: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Like all my lists, the last spot goes to someone worthy of it yet not often talked about. An honorable mention here is Christian Harris.

The Good

Andersen has great speed and is a phenomenal athlete who understands the game from the perspective of multiple positions. He spent time in college as both an RB and a QB.

The Bad

What comes with playing multiple positions is a lack of reps at the position he will ultimately fill. And reps are how players learn.

The Optimal

The best spot for Andersen would be a team that can afford to be patient with Andersen at the LB position and who will give him some reps in offensive packages.

6: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

I only set out to list the top five and I gave him an honorable mention, but what the heck.

The Good

Harris is a rangey athlete who has shown the ability to be a spy and has even taken RB’s in man. His tackling skills are solid, allowing him to finish plays that his athleticism puts him in position for.

The Bad

He is a bit easy to read pre-snap and can get pushed around a bit around the line of scrimmage. His current zone coverage ability isn’t ideal and

The Optimal

A team that doesn’t need an immediate starter or that likes to play games in coverage.

