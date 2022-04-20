4/20/22 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

Tuesday’s doubleheader was a very successful one for the New York Mets (9-3), who made a statement by completing a sweep of the San Francisco Giants (7-4). The effort was impressive since the Giants are considered to be one of the National League’s best teams and won 107 games a year ago. The Mets will now look to secure a series victory against San Francisco tonight with first pitch for the third game of this four-game set scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-0, 0.75 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt picked up his second win of the season in the Mets’ home opener last Friday, allowing one run in six innings to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants will counter with lefty Carlos Rodon (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who was one of their big offseason acquisitions. Rodon picked up his first win as a Giant last Friday, allowing one run in seven innings to top the Cleveland Guardians.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: