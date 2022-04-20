Aleksander Barkov’s third career NHL hat trick was very unique

The Florida Panthers continue to keep motoring and find different types of ways to win National Hockey League games. On Tuesday, Panthers center Aleksander Barkov scored all three of Florida’s goals in a 3-2 Florida win over the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

What made Barkov’s hat trick so unique, is the fact his third goal came in overtime, came at the 20 second mark of the extra period from Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling. The only other player this season to register a hat trick, score all of his team’s three goals in a game, with the final goal being the overtime winner, was Tomas Hertl of the San Jose Sharks, who achieved the mark in a 3-2 San Jose win over the Philadelphia Flyers on January 8.

Andre Burakovsky of the Colorado Avalanche and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins have registered hat tricks this season in leading their respective teams to 3-2 wins, but on these occasions, the games did not go to overtime. Burakovsky scored thrice in a 3-2 Avalanche win over the Panthers on December 12, 2021, while Pastrnak scored thrice in a 3-2 Bruins win over the Flyers on January 13, 2022, and in a 3-2 Bruins win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 24.

Barkov’s first goal of the game on Wednesday came at 14:12 of the first period from Huberdeau and Claude Giroux on the power-play to tie the game at one. Barkov then tied the game at two and force overtime with an even strength marker with three minutes and 58 seconds left in regulation.

This was Barkov’s third career hat trick. The previous two came in a 4-3 Panthers win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 15, 2018, and in a 6-3 Panthers win over the Montreal Canadiens on February 17, 2019.

On the season, Barkov has 37 goals and 48 assists for 85 points in 63 games. He is a +38 with 14 penalty minutes, 24 power-play points, five shorthanded points, five game-winning goals, 201 shots on goal, 688 faceoff wins, 39 blocked shots, 48 hits, 58 takeaways, and 44 giveaways.

The Panthers are tied with the Colorado Avalanche for the most points in the NHL with 116. Their current odds to win the Stanley Cup are +550 according to betonline.ag.