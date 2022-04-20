Lucky Block, the fastest-growing crypto project ever, is sponsoring heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte ahead of his heavyweight title fight versus Tyson Fury on Saturday, April 23.

How to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Boxing Bets XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the Fury vs Whyte Heavyweight Title Fight MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Tyson Fury Dillian Whyte Fight BetUS – $3,125 in Boxing Betting Offers for Fury vs Whyte Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Lucky Block Helps Dillian Whyte Arrive at Heavyweight Fight vs Tyson Fury

After Whyte’s plane was delayed in Portugal, Lucky Block stepped up to make sure that the biggest boxing fight would be able to take place this weekend.

White, 34, arrived in style on Tuesday when he landed at Luton Airport in an Embraer Legacy 600, a private jet funded by his partnership with Lucky Block.

On Saturday, Fury and Whyte will go toe-to-toe in the ring in a bout for the WBC Heavyweight Title in front of a record-breaking crowd of 94,000 fans.

Explaining Lucky Block’s involvement and the thinking behind its charge into boxing, CEO Scott Ryder said: “It was an opportunity to put the Lucky Block games platform on the map in a huge way as ready for the launch of prize draws and our NFT sales melt up.”

Dillian Whyte Makes Lucky Block a Heavyweight in Crypto

Crypto projects are building a reputation as sports sponsors, and this latest move sees blockchain upstarts breaking new ground with Lucky Block’s push into boxing.

While the fight odds might seem stacked against Whyte, he relishes being an underdog.

Known as one of the heaviest hitters in boxing, Whyte has come a long way from fighting Anthony Joshua in front of just 200 people to working his way up to a shot at becoming the heavyweight champion. In fact, Fury rates him as one of the best contenders in the world and some boxing experts are giving Whyte a puncher’s chance at pulling off the upset.

Whyte made headlines for opting not to take part in promotional activities, including Tuesday’s open workout at Wembley. The Whyte camp has been at odds with promoters after receiving a smaller cut of the £5.5 million purse and not being allocated any seats for guests at Wembley.

When speaking on the partnership with Whyte, Ryder said:

“We think Dillian Whyte and Lucky Block are a perfect match – we are both underdogs with winning ways.

“Together, Lucky Block and Dillian Whyte can beat the odds and show the world that with hard work anyone can achieve their dreams.”

Dillian Whyte and Lucky Block Are Both Winners in Boxing Partnership

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career, Dillian Whyte has been announced as an ambassador for Lucky Block. Whyte has waited more than 1,000 days for his title shot and will have a chance to etch his name into boxing history this weekend.

“When Lucky Block first approached me with a sponsorship deal I didn’t know who they were or what they did,” said Whyte. “I was excited to learn about their business and the new, transparent and fair approach that they bring to prize draws and giveaway competitions using crypto.”

The WBC title challenger was thrilled about the company’s trajectory as one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms in the world and the opportunity to teach boxing fans about crypto.

“They tell me they are going to move into Play2Earn games too and I’m down for that as someone who enjoys games of chance and videogames,” said Whyte.

“It would be great to have a platform where everyone knows there’s a level playing field and that’s what Lucky Block say they are doing. Those are my kind of values – a fair fight with everything on the level.”

“I’m a winner and Lucky Block want to be the sports games winners – that’s the kind of match-up that can count out any competition.”

“Very pleased to have tied-up with a new coin that is set to be going places and wants everyone to be a winner with the great rewards for all they have going.”

“It opens up a chance for me to use my fighting talents to introduce boxing fans to crypto and the benefits it has to offer. Hopefully this tie up will also lead some of the crypto community to start paying attention to boxing too.”

New Boxing Podcast from Lucky Block

While the Dillian Whyte sponsorship stole most of the headlines, Lucky Block has plans to accelerate its charge into boxing.

Last week, Lucky Block signed a sponsorship deal with boxer Florian Marku and altogether has six boxers signed or nearing completion on contracts.

Cementing the push into boxing, Lucky Block is launching the Fighting On The Inside YouTube podcast channel in May, with Love Island star Jamie Jewitt hosting.

A line-up of A-list guests is already in the pipeline for the channel, as Lucky Block’s crypto-takeover campaign of the fight world goes into overdrive.

Boxing has a long tradition of helping the underprivileged to achieve great things in life and of giving back to the community.

With that in mind, Lucky Block’s Fighting On The Inside podcast channel is supporting the work of Gloves Up, Knives Down.

Marku will be one of the early guests on the podcast – as will Dillian Whyte.

Lucky Block NFTs Break New Ground

Lucky Block is giving away $1 million worth of its LBlock token in a special draw for its Platinum Rollers Club NFT owners.

The NFTs are thought to be the first-of-a-kind because they provide lifetime entry into the NFT giveaway draws that will run alongside the main daily prize draws.

Also, after all 10,000 NFTs have been sold there will be an additional special prize draw for the chance to win a Lamborghini.

More About Lucky Block

Lucky Block’s LBLOCK token only started trading at the end of January this year and is the fastest crypto to reach a $1 billion ‘crypto unicorn’ valuation.

In another impressive milestone, the crypto platform already has a test app for its prize draws available to download from the Google Play Store, with the iOS and web-based apps expected to launch soon.

According to Lucky Block’s website the first jackpots are up for grabs in April.

The first draws will take place daily and initially will feature a $1 million draw every Friday.

Token holders, regardless of whether they buy tickets for the draws, can claim a daily reward from the 10% of each jackpot that is set aside for token holders.

As far as the rest of the jackpot goes, 10% is allocated to charities, 70% to the winners, 8% to Lucky Block marketing and 2% to the Lucky Block NFT prize fund.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Odds

Boxing fans that want to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte this weekend can find some added value on the underdog in this matchup.

Below, we’ll break down the moneyline boxing odds for the Fury vs Whyte fight at BetOnline, one of the best boxing betting sites.

Fighters Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Tyson Fury -600 Dillian Whyte +450

Next, we’ll take a look at the boxing odds on the over/under for total rounds in the Fury-Whyte fight.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 9.5 +110 Under 9.5 -130

More Boxing Betting Offers from the Best Online Sportsbooks

For boxing fans that want to bet on Fury vs Whyte this weekend, there are free bets available for the heavyweight title fight.

Check out some of the best boxing betting offers available from the top online sportsbooks.