Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight purse, fighter salaries

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte takes place this Saturday, April 23rd from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Tyson Fury will defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte, who is the current WBC interim titleholder. Fury is coming off of the biggest win of his career, defeating former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for a second time back in October of 2021. Fury earned over $30 million dollars for his title defense against Wilder in 2021 and will earn about the same for his bout against Whyte on Saturday.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight Purse Over $41 Million Dollars

When the WBC ordered Fury to defend his WBC title against Dillian Whyte, the order came with a ruling that Fury would be entitled to 80% of the purse bid, with Whyte collecting just 20%. Negotiations between Fury and Whyte had been delayed multiple times, as Fury proposed for a title unification fight between himself and current WBA (Super), IBF, and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, with both Whyte and mandatory rematch clause holder Anthony Joshua taking large paydays to step aside. The negotiations for a super-fight between Fury and Usyk fell through, and Fury agreed to the WBC’s order to face Whyte in early January of 2022.

On January 28th, the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight purse bid was awarded to Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, winning the bid at $41 million dollars. Warren’s bid for the heavyweight title fight is reported to be the highest successful purse bid in boxing history. The purse bid being won by Frank Warren also ensured that the bout would be held in the United Kingdom. For Fury, it will be the first time that the English champion fights on U.K soil since defeating Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park, in Northern Ireland back in August of 2018. A month after the purse bid was won by Frank Warren, the fight was officially announced to be held at Wembley Stadium in London, England on April 23rd.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fighter Salaries

After the purse split, Fury will receive $29.5 million dollars for his title defense, while Whyte will receive $7.4 million. The winner of the fight will also collect a win bonus of $4.1 million dollars. The $29.5 million dollar base pay for Fury will be just a half-million dollars short of the $30 million guaranteed he earned in his trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder last October.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte, Saturday, April 23rd from Wembley Stadium

Tyson Fury will face off against Dillian Whyte on Saturday, April 23rd from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Tyson Fury is the -600 betting favorite to defeat Dillian Whyte, with the challenger lined at long-shot odds of +450 to pull off the dramatic upset. The heavyweight title fight can be viewed via BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom. Viewers can also watch on ESPN PPV, and stream on ESPN+ in the United States.