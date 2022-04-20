UFC Vegas 52 Fighter Pay: Salaries, Win Bonus, and Incentive Pay

UFC Vegas 52 takes place this Saturday, April 23rd from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a top-ranked UFC women’s strawweight bout between former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, as she takes on rising contender and fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos. Across thirteen fights on the card, the UFC will pay out $163,000 in promotional guidelines compliance incentive pay, and an estimated $606,225 in total UFC base pay.

To find out more about UFC Vegas 52 fighter salaries, continue reading as we explore the potential payouts for each fighter, official, announcer, and even ring girl for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 52 Fighter Salaries | UFC Fighter Pay

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade comes in as the b-side in this match-up against Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 52.

She is fighting down a weight class for the first time since losing a split-decision to Rose Namajunas at UFC 251 back in the summer of 2020. Since then, Andrade has fought at 125lbs in the UFC women’s flyweight division, where she is the highest-ranked fighter, only behind current UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

With 20 fights in the UFC, Jessica Andrade will earn $16,000 in promotional guidelines incentive pay, as well as an estimated $73,000 in base pay, and a chance at an extra $73,000 win bonus, should she win her main event bout against Amanda Lemos.

The UFC also rewards a number of $50,000 performance bonuses for each UFC event of the year. In Jessica Andrade’s last six UFC fights, she has earned $250,000 in performance bonuses, with four performance of the night bonuses and one bonus for fight of the night.

While Jessica Andrade is a former champion, and main event fighter at UFC Vegas 52, the highest-paid fighter on Saturday’s card will likely be UFC veteran, Clay Guida.

Guida will earn an estimated $73,000 in base pay, as well as $21,000 in promotional compliance incentive pay. Guida has 32 fights in the UFC, one fight in the WEC, and two fights in Strikeforce, putting him in the highest tier for promotional incentive pay for any non-UFC champion or challenger. Guida’s last disclosed pay was a $73,000 base paycheck earned in a unanimous decision loss against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 3 back in June of 2020.

To find out more about UFC Vegas 52 fighter pay, check out the table below.

UFC Vegas 52 Fighter UFC Base Pay UFC Win Bonus UFC Incentive Pay Total Guaranteed UFC Salary Clay Guida $73,000 $73,000 $21,000 $94,000 Jéssica Andrade $70,000 $70,000 $16,000 $86,000 Philipe Lins $80,000 $80,000 $4,000 $84,000 Amanda Lemos $40,000 $40,000 $6,000 $46,000 Lando Vannata $25,000 $25,000 $11,000 $36,000 Maycee Barber $29,000 $29,000 $6,000 $35,000 Marcin Prachnio $25,000 $25,000 $4,500 $29,500 Manel Kape $22,250 $22,250 $4,500 $26,750 Chase Sherman $14,000 $14,000 $11,000 $25,000 Alexander Romanov $20,000 $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Charles Jourdain $16,000 $16,000 $6,000 $22,000 Montana De La Rosa $15,000 $15,000 $6,000 $21,000 Tyson Pedro $14,000 $14,000 $6,000 $20,000 Claudio Puelles $15,000 $15,000 $4,500 $19,500 Su Mudaerji $15,000 $15,000 $4,500 $19,500 Dwight Grant $13,000 $13,000 $6,000 $19,000 Marc-André Barriault $14,000 $14,000 $4,500 $18,500 Jordan Wright $12,000 $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Ike Villanueva $12,000 $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Sergey Khandozhko $12,000 $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Preston Parsons $12,000 $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Evan Elder $12,000 $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Qileng Aori $12,000 $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Cameron Else $12,000 $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Dean Barry $12,000 $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Mike Jackson $10,000 $10,000 $4,000 $14,000

*UFC Vegas 52 salary figures are estimations based on recently reported payouts or comparable fighter salaries.

UFC Vegas 52 Staff Salaries

Below, we’ll break down some of the projected staff salaries for UFC Vegas 52.

UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event

$1,000 to $5,000 per event UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event

$700 to $2,500 per event UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC Vegas 52 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out over $163,000 worth of incentive pay to UFC fighters for UFC Vegas 52 this weekend. Last week at UFC Vegas 51, the UFC paid out $146,000 in incentive pay to UFC fighters. This amount was less than half of the $293,500 that was paid out at UFC 273 in Jacksonville earlier this month.

The incentive pay generated by Venum sportswear’s multi-year sponsorship deal with the UFC is disbursed under the UFC’s promotional guidelines compliance program and is paid out in tiers, depending on each fighter’s tenure with the UFC. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4000, 4-5 fights pays out $4,5000, 6-10 bouts pays out $6,000, 11-15 pays out $11,000, 16-20 pays out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Although it does not apply for this fight card at UFC Vegas 52, title challengers are paid out $32,000, while champions are paid out $42,000.