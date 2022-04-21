4/21/21 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

Last night didn’t go as planned for the New York Mets (9-4), who fell behind early against the San Francisco Giants (8-4) and couldn’t recover. The Giants scored five quick runs against Chris Bassitt and made them stand up, surviving a few late rallies from the Mets to score their first win of the four-game set. The two teams are set to wrap up the series this afternoon with first pitch for the matinee affair scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco pitched well in his last start, tossing five shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Saturday, but was left without a decision as the Mets failed to give him any run support in a game they went on to lose 3-0. The Giants will counter with veteran righty Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 4.32 ERA). DeSclafani pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in 4.2 innings against the Guardians last Saturday, but didn’t last long enough to qualify for a win. The Giants ended up winning that game 4-2.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Mets Game 14 of 162, vs. SFG
Thursday, April 21, 1:10 p.m.
RHP Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 4.32)
Nimmo CF
Lindor DH
McNeil 2B
Alonso 1B
Escobar 3B
Canha LF
Jankowski RF
Guillorme SS
Nido C
–
Carrasco RHP (0-0, 0.84)
Pre-Game Notes:
Carrasco is 0-2 with a 3.00 ERA in four career starts against the Giants.
DeSclafani is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in seven career appearances, including six starts, against the Mets.
Buck Showalter is back with the team after missing yesterday’s game to undergo a medical procedure.
Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the night off yesterday. He will start at second base and bat third.
Starling Marte will get the day off. Travis Jankowski will start in right field and bat seventh.
Luis Guillorme will get another start today at shortstop as Francisco Lindor takes a turn as the DH.
Lindor is 5 for 12 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs in his career against DeSclafani.
This is the final game of the Mets’ seven-game home stand. The Mets have gone 4-2 over the first six games.