4/21/21 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

Last night didn’t go as planned for the New York Mets (9-4), who fell behind early against the San Francisco Giants (8-4) and couldn’t recover. The Giants scored five quick runs against Chris Bassitt and made them stand up, surviving a few late rallies from the Mets to score their first win of the four-game set. The two teams are set to wrap up the series this afternoon with first pitch for the matinee affair scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco pitched well in his last start, tossing five shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Saturday, but was left without a decision as the Mets failed to give him any run support in a game they went on to lose 3-0. The Giants will counter with veteran righty Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 4.32 ERA). DeSclafani pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in 4.2 innings against the Guardians last Saturday, but didn’t last long enough to qualify for a win. The Giants ended up winning that game 4-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Mets Game 14 of 162, vs. SFG

Thursday, April 21, 1:10 p.m.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 4.32) Nimmo CF

Lindor DH

McNeil 2B

Alonso 1B

Escobar 3B

Canha LF

Jankowski RF

Guillorme SS

Nido C

–

Carrasco RHP (0-0, 0.84) — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 21, 2022

Pre-Game Notes: