While Florida sports betting isn’t legal, boxing fans can still bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte at the top online sportsbooks.

Marking one of the most anticipated heavyweight fights in years, Dillian Whyte will challenge Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title on Saturday, April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

With the return of the Gypsy King, Fury will make his first appearance on home soil in four years. Boxing fans have access to the best betting lines and odds at the top Florida sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte and get up to $6,375 in free boxing betting offers.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

It’s been almost 30 years since two British fighters fought for a recognized world title. With Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte taking center stage in London, the best Florida sports betting sites aren’t letting fans miss out on the action.

Boxing fans can bet on Saturday’s heavyweight title fight for free at the top Florida sportsbooks.

Now, we’ll go over the top Florida sports betting sites for the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight this weekend.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in FL – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in FL BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing in Florida – $3,125 in Free Bets for Boxing in Florida XBet – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in FL – $500 in Free Bets for Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in FL MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in FL – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in FL Bovada – $750 to Bet on the Dillian Whyte vs Tyson Fury Fight in FL – $750 to Bet on the Dillian Whyte vs Tyson Fury Fight in FL

How to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Florida

While boxing fans wait on the Florida sports betting market, the top online sportsbooks are making it simple for the Sunshine State to bet on the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight in Florida.

To learn how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Florida, check out the list below.

Click here to get your boxing betting bonus for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus for Fury vs Whyte fight Place your free boxing bets at the best Florida sports betting sites

Florida Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Florida

🥊 Boxing Event : Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte ​​🏆 Weight Class: Heavyweight

Heavyweight 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV

ESPN+PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2

Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -600 | Whyte +450

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte — Boxing Fight Odds

On the road to undisputed Tyson Fury will defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweights against the interim WBC heavyweight titleholder, Dillian Whyte.

Fury, known as The Gypsy King, fought twice in the UK since 2018 and will be making his homecoming debut at Wembley Stadium after five consecutive fights in the United States. After winning the trilogy against Deontay Wilder, Fury staked his claim as the best heavyweight in the world.

Meanwhile, Whyte has waited over 1,000 days for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. After winning his rematch against Alexander Povetkin in October 2021, Whyte won the rights to WBC’s mandatory challenger.

The top Florida sports betting sites have Fury at -600 odds to win, while Dillian Whyte is the major underdog at +475 odds.

For a complete breakdown of Tyson Fury vs Dillian White odds, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury is the overwhelming favorite heading into Saturday’s fight with the majority of the betting action backing his debut. He opened at -600 odds and has moved to -650 odds. Whyte opened at +450 odds and currently has +475 odds at the top Florida sports betting sites.

Check out the chart below for the best Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds from BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Tyson Fury -650 Dillian Whyte +475

Boxing Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | Total Rounds

The top Florida sports betting sites have set this match at 9.5 rounds favoring the under suggesting this fight will not go to decision but another method of victory.

Will the fight go the distance? Check out the odds from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 9.5 +110 Under 9.5 -130

Boxing Card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury has an iron chin, he’s showcased skills that this division hasn’t seen since Lenox Lewis. Despite weighing 275 pounds, Fury is agile and is able to make transitions from a fleet-footed boxer to an overwhelming clubber at the drop of a dime. Fury is still undefeated in his career at 31-0 with 22 KOs. After dishing two beatings to Wilder, he returns home in one of the biggest British boxing events in history.

On the other side of the ring, Whyte is an underrated inside fighter. While he may not match up to Wilder’s brute strength, Whyte possesses power in both hands and is an extremely athletic fighter who can bounce in and out of range. He currently holds a 28-2 record with his only losses coming to Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.

Below we’ll break down each fighter’s boxing bio, record and stats.

Tyson Fury — Boxing Record, Bio and Stats (TF)

Age: 33

Born: Manchester, England

Height: 6’9”

Reach: 85 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats (DW)

Age: 34

Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 78 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Boxing Best Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Florida

With a chance to dethrone the undefeated Tyson Fury in his home city, Dillian Whyte is a major underdog coming into Saturday’s fight at +475 odds.

Whyte faces a physical disadvantage against the Giant and will need to rely on his quick footwork to get in and out of range. His best shot is to strike early like Wilder did in their third fight.

However, Fury carries his power later in fights. The Gypsy King won’t get out of this fight unscathed but there’s no doubt that Fury will be throwing bombs on the outside and smothering Whyte in close quarters.

Look for the fight to be competitive. When the fight starts slipping away, Whyte may resort to throwing bombs which could lead to a stoppage.

Take either fighter to win by stoppage between rounds 10 through 12.

Click on the button below to place your free boxing bets at BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.