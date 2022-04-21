Now that North Carolina sports betting is legal, boxing fans don’t have to drive out of state to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.

Dillian Whyte has been waiting over 1,000 days for his shot at the WBC heavyweight title. It’s been years in the making but Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Whyte inside Wembley Stadium in London, England.

While it’s a very lopsided fight favoring the Gypsy King, the top North Carolina sports betting sites are delivering more value than traditional online sportsbooks. With up to $6,375 in free North Carolina sports betting offers, free bets, and competitive odds, it’s never been easier to bet on boxing.

Read on for a breakdown on how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in North Carolina and claim free boxing bets.

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Saturday will mark Fury’s first fight on English shores since 2018. The Gypsy King returns to his hometown to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte.

For Fury’s return to England, the top North Carolina sportsbooks are offering free bets and the best boxing odds for Saturday’s heavyweight fight. Boxing fans can also get their hands on the best North Carolina sports betting offers this weekend’s fight.

First, let’s go over the top North Carolina sports betting sites and boxing betting offers available for the Fury vs Whyte fight.

How to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in North Carolina

While sports betting in North Carolina is now legal, boxing fans don’t need to drive to their closest casino to place their Fury vs Whyte bets.

At the top online sportsbooks, boxing fans can place bets and claim free North Carolina sports betting offers ahead of Saturday’s fight.

For a guide on how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in North Carolina, check out the list below.

North Carolina Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in North Carolina

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte ​​🏆 Weight Class: Heavyweight

Heavyweight 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV

ESPN+PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2

Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -650 | Whyte +475

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte — Boxing Fight Odds

On the road to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury will defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweights against top contender Dillian Whyte.

Fury, known as The Gypsy King, fought twice in the UK since 2018 and will be making his homecoming debut at Wembley Stadium after five consecutive fights in the United States. After winning the trilogy against Deontay Wilder, Fury staked his claim as the best heavyweight in the world.

Meanwhile, Whyte has waited over 1,000 days for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. After winning his rematch against Alexander Povetkin in October 2021, Whyte won the rights to WBC’s mandatory challenger.

The top North Carolina sports betting sites have Fury at -600 odds to win, while Dillian Whyte is the major underdog at +475 odds.

For a complete breakdown of Tyson Fury vs Dillian White odds, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury is the overwhelming favorite heading into Saturday’s fight with the majority of the betting action backing his debut. He opened at -600 odds and has moved to -650 odds. Whyte opened at +450 odds and currently has +475 odds at the top North Carolina sports betting sites.

Check out the chart below for the best Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds from BetOnline, one of the best North Carolina sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Tyson Fury -650 Dillian Whyte +475

Boxing Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | Total Rounds

The top North Carolina sports betting sites have set this match at 9.5 rounds favoring the under suggesting this fight will not go to decision but another method of victory.

Will the fight go the distance? Check out the odds from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 9.5 +110 Under 9.5 -130

Boxing Card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury has an iron chin and he’s showcased skills that this division hasn’t seen since Lenox Lewis. Despite weighing 275 pounds, Fury is agile and is able to make transitions from a fleet-footed boxer to an overwhelming clubber at the drop of a dime. Fury is still undefeated in his career at 31-0 with 22 KOs. After dishing two beatings to Wilder, he returns home in one of the biggest British boxing events in history.

On the other side of the ring, Whyte is an underrated inside fighter. While he may not match up to Wilder’s brute strength, Whyte possesses power in both hands and is an extremely athletic fighter who can bounce in and out of range. He currently holds a 28-2 record with his only losses coming to Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.

Below we’ll break down each fighter’s boxing bio, record, and stats.

Tyson Fury— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Manchester, England

Height: 6’9”

Reach: 85 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 78 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in North Carolina

Fury, the Gypsy King has a 31-0-1 with 22 knockouts in his career. With an unbeaten record, Fury is considered a lineal heavyweight champion. He stands at 6’9” with a massive 85-inch reach. Along with physical characteristics, Fury has a unique and dynamic fighting style.

The Gypsy King is unpredictable and carries his power in the later rounds, which will be a challenge for Whyte if he is able to go the distance.

Meanwhile, Whyte is a very adaptable counter puncher. His style changes depending on his opponents and holds one of the most powerful left hooks in the division. Even though Whyte will put up a fight, he is susceptible to jabs. As we saw against Wilder, the Gypsy has one of the strongest and hardest jabs in the world.

Take Tyson Fury by TKO in round 8.

