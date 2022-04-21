Now that the Ohio sports betting laws have been approved, the Buckeye State doesn’t have to miss out on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight.

In his homecoming act, Tyson Fury known as the Gypsy King will fight Dillian Whyte to defend his WBC heavyweight title at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23. In a crowd of 94,000 people, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are set to provide a British heavyweight blockbuster.

Boxing fans in the Buckeye State can find better value at the top Ohio sports betting sites from better boxing odds to offers. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Ohio and get up to $6,375 in free boxing offers.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Now that Ohio sports betting has been approved, boxing fans can bet on the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight for free at the top online sportsbooks.

Check out the list below for the best Ohio sports betting sites for the Fury vs Whyte fight.

How to Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Ohio

It’s never been easier to bet on boxing matches in the Buckeye State. The top Ohio sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free bets and sports betting offers this weekend for the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte heavyweight title fight.

For step-by-step instructions on how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Ohio, check out the list below.

Ohio Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Ohio

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte ​​🏆 Weight Class: Heavyweight

Heavyweight 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV

ESPN+PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2

Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -600 | Whyte +450

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte — Boxing Fight Odds

On the road to undisputed Tyson Fury will defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweights against the interim WBC heavyweight titleholder, Dillian Whyte.

Fury, known as The Gypsy King, fought twice in the UK since 2018 and will be making his homecoming debut at Wembley Stadium after five consecutive fights in the United States. After winning the trilogy against Deontay Wilder, Fury staked his claim as the best heavyweight in the world.

Meanwhile, Whyte has waited over 1,000 days for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. After winning his rematch against Alexander Povetkin in October 2021, Whyte won the rights to WBC’s mandatory challenger.

The top Ohio sports betting sites have Fury at -600 odds to win, while Dillian Whyte is the major underdog at +475 odds.

For a complete breakdown of Tyson Fury vs Dillian White odds, scroll down below.

Boxing Card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury has an iron chin, he’s showcased skills that this division hasn’t seen since Lenox Lewis. Despite weighing 275 pounds, Fury is agile and is able to make transitions from a fleet-footed boxer to an overwhelming clubber at the drop of a dime. Fury is still undefeated in his career at 31-0 with 22 KOs. After dishing two beatings to Wilder, he returns home in one of the biggest British boxing events in history.

On the other side of the ring, Whyte is an underrated inside fighter. While he may not match up to Wilder’s brute strength, Whyte possesses power in both hands and is an extremely athletic fighter who can bounce in and out of range. He currently holds a 28-2 record with his only losses coming to Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.

Below we’ll break down each fighter’s boxing bio, record and stats.

Tyson Fury— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Manchester, England

Height: 6’9”

Reach: 85 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 78 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Boxing Best Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Ohio

While Whyte has been waiting for his opportunity of the world title shot, he is a heavy underdog heading into Saturday’s match against Tyson Fury.

Whyte hasn’t fought a match in over 12 months and will be stepping in for the biggest fight of his career. After a disappointing sequence against the ancient Alexander Povetkin, Whyte will most likely bring the fight to Fury. The Body Snatcher averages 19.1 punches per round.

However, Fury is a patient fighter. He has a high ring IQ. During his fight against Wilder, he maneuvered around the ring and waited to strike.

With Whyte’s lack of competitive fights, we may be in store for another classic Gypsy King performance.

Take Fury via TKO in round 6.

