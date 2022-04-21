Tyson Fury Net Worth Set To Increase After Fight vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury’s net worth is expected to rise after he secures his share of the fight purse versus Dillian Whyte this weekend.

In fact, Fury will pass Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua’s promoter, on boxing’s rich list. According to reports, the 42-year-old’s net worth is estimated at around £46m.

No matter what happens in the ring on Saturday, the Gypsy King is about to get even wealthier. Fury and his camp won the purse bid for the fight versus Dillian Whyte, setting him up to earn up to £25million just for getting in the ring at Wembley Stadium.

Tyson Fury Net Worth

Fury, 33, had a net worth of around £40million after knocking out Deontay Wilder but that number will jump to at least £65million or higher after Saturday’s heavyweight title fight.

When factoring in his WWE appearance, five-fight contract with ESPN and Top Rank, and his best-selling book, Tyson Fury could see his net worth increase to as much as £80million by the end of the weekend.

With a unification title fight potentially in the works, Tyson Fury’s next fight could bring his net worth north of £150million.

How Much Will Tyson Fury Make vs Dillian Whyte?

After winning the purse bid, Fury’s net worth is expected to get a major boost this weekend.

Win or lose, Fury will make just short of £22m for getting in the ring and could earn up to £3million more in endorsements, plus an additional £3million for winning the fight.

The latest figures represent a huge increase in fighter pay for the world’s top heavyweight boxer. Fury made £2.2million in his first fight against Deontay Wilder back in 2018 but has since commanded more in each of his last two bouts.

How Much Will The Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte PPV Cost?

The Fury vs Whyte fight is expected to draw a record-breaking crowd at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23. There will be 94,000 fans in a sold-out crowd on Saturday, the largest for any sporting event at Wembley Stadium.

In order to watch the heavyweight title fight in the US, boxing fans must order the pay-per-view event, which costs $69.99.

Of course, that is $10 cheaper than the $79.99 fee that produced relatively underwhelming buys despite a strong undercard.

Who Will Tyson Fury’s Next Fight Be Against?

While Fury reportedly has his sights set on retirement, the winner of Saturday’s fight is likely to take on the victor of Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in a unification bout.

This could potentially set up Fury vs Joshua, which could end up as one of the most lucrative heavyweight title fights in boxing history.

But first, Fury will face a tough test in the ring against Whyte, a contender that has waited a long time for his title shot.

