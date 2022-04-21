Boxing

Tyson Fury Net Worth Set To Increase After Fight vs Dillian Whyte

Gia Nguyen
Tyson Fury Set To Increase Net Worth After Fight vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury’s net worth is expected to rise after he secures his share of the fight purse versus Dillian Whyte this weekend.

In fact, Fury will pass Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua’s promoter, on boxing’s rich list. According to reports, the 42-year-old’s net worth is estimated at around £46m. 

No matter what happens in the ring on Saturday, the Gypsy King is about to get even wealthier. Fury and his camp won the purse bid for the fight versus Dillian Whyte, setting him up to earn up to £25million just for getting in the ring at Wembley Stadium. 

How to Get Free Bets for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

The best boxing betting sites are giving away free bets for the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight this weekend. With up to $6,375 in boxing betting offers available for Saturday’s heavyweight title fight, boxing fans have more than a puncher’s chance at earning some cold hard cash.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte and claim free boxing bets.

  1. BetOnline  – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Boxing Bets
  2. BetUS – $3,125 in Boxing Betting Offers for Fury vs Whyte
  3. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the Fury vs Whyte Heavyweight Title Fight
  4. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Tyson Fury Dillian Whyte Fight
  5. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury Net Worth

Fury, 33, had a net worth of around £40million after knocking out Deontay Wilder but that number will jump to at least £65million or higher after Saturday’s heavyweight title fight.

When factoring in his WWE appearance, five-fight contract with ESPN and Top Rank, and his best-selling book, Tyson Fury could see his net worth increase to as much as £80million by the end of the weekend.

With a unification title fight potentially in the works, Tyson Fury’s next fight could bring his net worth north of £150million.

How Much Will Tyson Fury Make vs Dillian Whyte?

After winning the purse bid, Fury’s net worth is expected to get a major boost this weekend.

Win or lose, Fury will make just short of £22m for getting in the ring and could earn up to £3million more in endorsements, plus an additional £3million for winning the fight. 

The latest figures represent a huge increase in fighter pay for the world’s top heavyweight boxer. Fury made £2.2million in his first fight against Deontay Wilder back in 2018 but has since commanded more in each of his last two bouts.

How Much Will The Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte PPV Cost?

The Fury vs Whyte fight is expected to draw a record-breaking crowd at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23. There will be 94,000 fans in a sold-out crowd on Saturday, the largest for any sporting event at Wembley Stadium.

In order to watch the heavyweight title fight in the US, boxing fans must order the pay-per-view event, which costs $69.99. 

Of course, that is $10 cheaper than the $79.99 fee that produced relatively underwhelming buys despite a strong undercard.

Who Will Tyson Fury’s Next Fight Be Against?

While Fury reportedly has his sights set on retirement, the winner of Saturday’s fight is likely to take on the victor of Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in a unification bout. 

This could potentially set up Fury vs Joshua, which could end up as one of the most lucrative heavyweight title fights in boxing history.

But first, Fury will face a tough test in the ring against Whyte, a contender that has waited a long time for his title shot. 

More Boxing Betting Offers for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Looking for more boxing betting offers for Fury vs Whyte fight?

Get free bets and boxing betting offers from the top online sportsbooks below. 

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
5 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
736 Bonus claimed

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

  • Huge Range of Sports Markets
  • Live In-Game Betting
  • $1,000 Welcome Bonus
9.8
Copied
Claim Now
Learn More
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus

Up to $2,500 deposit match

  • Biggest Welcome Bonus
  • Stream Analysis Sports Shows
  • 24/7 Customer Support
9.2
Copied
Claim Now
Learn More
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.

100% deposit match up to $500

  • Top Horse Racing Sportsbook
  • 7% rebate on all horse race wagers
  • Generous Reload Bonuses
9.1
Copied
Claim Now
Learn More
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.

100% deposit match up to $1,000

  • Big Contests & Promotions
  • NFL and NBA futures betting
  • $1,000 Welcome Bonus
9.7
Copied
Claim Now
Learn More
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.

100% deposit match up to $1,000

  • HD-Quality Live Streaming Service
  • Huge Bitcoin Bonuses
  • Wide Range of eSports
9.5
Copied
Claim Now
Learn More
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.

Topics  
Boxing News
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Boxing

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight purse, fighter salaries

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight Purse, Fighter Pay, and Salaries

Alex Mac  •  17h
Dillian Whyte Lucky Block Partnership before Fight vs Tyson Furty
Dillian Whyte Lands Lucky Block Sponsorship Ahead of Fight vs Tyson Fury
Nick Raffoul  •  17h
How to Bet on Spence vs Ugas in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Spence vs Ugas in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  Apr 16 2022
Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Predictions Odds and Best Bets
Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Predictions Odds and Best Bets
Alex Mac  •  Apr 9 2022
Bet on Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites
Bet on Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  Apr 9 2022
Bet on Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Togoe | California Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe in CA | California Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  Apr 9 2022
Will Smith vs Chris Rock Fight Odds
Will Smith vs Chris Rock Fight Odds: BetOnline Opens Betting on Potential Boxing Match
Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 29 2022