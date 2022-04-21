Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte takes place this Saturday, April 23rd from Wembley Stadium in London, England. ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury puts his WBC and The Ring heavyweight championships on the line, as he faces current WBC interim titleholder and mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

Negotiations for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte were stalled numerous times, as Fury was attempting to negotiate a super fight for the unified heavyweight gold against WBA, IBF, and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. Talks fell through in December of 2021, and in early 2022 Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte became official after Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions secured the largest professional boxing purse bid in the sport’s history.

Now, Fury returns to fight in the United Kingdom for the first time since 2018 and is lined as a significant betting favorite against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte. To learn more about the odds and best bets for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte, continue reading as we preview one of the biggest heavyweight bouts in recent boxing history.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

🥊 Boxing Event : Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: Unified WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championships

Unified WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championships 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV | BT Sport Box Office

ESPN+PPV | BT Sport Box Office 📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2

Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -600 | Whyte +450

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte — Boxing Fight Odds

For the first time since defeating Otto Wallin back in 2019, Tyson Fury is lined as a strong betting favorite of more than 1-5 odds to defeat Dillian Whyte this Saturday at Wembley Stadium. For Dillian Whyte, it is the first time that the Jamaican-born, British boxing champion has been lined as the betting underdog since his upset win over Joseph Parker back in 2018.

Continue reading for full betting odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury is lined at -650 to defeat Dillian Whyte, who is lined at +475 on the comeback.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Tyson Fury -650 Dillian Whyte +475

Boxing Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | Total Rounds

The betting total for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte is set at 9.5 rounds, with the Under lined at chalk odds of -130.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 9.5 +110 Under 9.5 -130

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury comes into his second WBC heavyweight title defense with a 31-0-1 record, with 22 wins by knockout and nine wins by decision. Fury is 8-0-1 in his last 9 pro fights dating back to 2015, with five wins by stoppage and three by decision. Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte holds a 28-2 record, with 19 wins by knockout, nine wins by decision, and two losses by stoppage. Whyte is 8-1 in his last nine pro fights dating back to 2017, with five wins by stoppage and four by knockout.

Tyson Fury — Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Manchester, England

Height: 6’9”

Reach: 85 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 78 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Boxing Betting Trends – Fury vs Whyte

The ‘Over’ is 5-4 in Tyson Fury’s last 9 bouts

Tyson Fury has gone the distance in 4 of his last 9 pro fights

Dillian Whyte has won by decision in 4 of his last 9 pro fights

Free Boxing Picks | Boxing Best Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

The former kickboxer and MMA fighter Dillian Whyte has waited almost three years to get his shot at Tyson Fury and the WBC heavyweight gold. Whyte defeated Oscar Rivas back in 2019 to earn the WBC interim heavyweight strap, but then stumbled against Alexander Povetkin in 2020, losing by knockout to the then, 41-year-old, Povetkin in just the fifth round. Whyte bounced back from that poor performance by defeating Povetkin with ease with a fourth-round knockout victory last May and is now poised to give one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time a run for his money on Saturday at Wembley.



As anyone with even a simple understanding of boxing will tell you, Dillian Whyte is a legitimate threat to defeat Tyson Fury in this match-up. Despite being smaller, and slightly less powerful, Dillian Whyte will offer up just as much of a threat to Tyson Fury as Deontay Wilder did in their previous three meetings. With that said, Dillian Whyte is far more athletic and a much sharper boxer than Deontay Wilder, which could end up causing Fury problems.



Dillian Whyte gives up a significant size and reach advantage in this fight, but should be able to nullify that disadvantage by going to the body of Fury early on in the fight, keeping the champion at distance by doing so. While Dillian Whyte is not the power puncher that Deontay Wilder is, he does have the hitting power to get himself out of trouble against Fury, if need be.

Dillian Whyte’s downfall in this match-up will likely be his inability to keep his feet moving, especially against a very mobile and lateral moving Tyson Fury. Whyte typically fights with an aggressive stance and walks forward in a deliberate and imposing manner, which may not be the right approach to take against a fighter with a significant size advantage, and such fluid food work as Fury.



Tyson Fury is a multi-dimensional fighter, he is very well-rounded and can get on his bike and manage range at a distance, should the bodywork of Dillian Whyte start to take effect on the champion early on.



With Fury typically putting the pressure on his opponents in the later rounds, the betting total is set at a short line of just 9.5 odds, which is a great spot for a heavyweight fight of this nature. Fury’s length and size advantage should leave him open to be hit to the body, which over time should entice Fury to stay on the outside and pick apart Whyte at range. With this in mind, it’s likely that Fury cruises to a decision victory over Whyte, as the far superior boxer with the significant size and reach advantage.



Bet on the Over 9.5 rounds at the current odds of +110 via BetOnline in Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.