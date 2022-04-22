4/22/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

The 2022 season has gotten off to a rollicking start for the New York Mets (10-4), who have won each of their first four series on their way to the best record in the league. Early success is no guarantee of postseason performance, as evidenced by the fact that the 2018 Mets won their first five series before finishing below .500, but building a solid base of wins can help set the Mets up for an excellent season. The Mets will look to keep winning today as they begin a six-game road trip with a weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks (5-8). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. at Chase Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson made his first start of the season against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, giving up three hits in 4.1 shutout innings in a game the Mets went on to win 5-0. The Diamondbacks will counter with righty Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Gallen made his 2022 debut against the Mets on Saturday, tossing four shutout innings at Citi Field, but was not a factor in the decision. Arizona went on to win the game 3-0.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: