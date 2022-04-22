Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | New York Sports Betting Guide

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte goes down this Saturday, April 23rd from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The WBC and Ring heavyweight championships are on the line as the undefeated ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury takes on the interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte. New York sports betting fans can bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte this weekend while cashing in on great betting offers, exclusively for residents of the Empire State.

To learn more about how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in New York, continue reading as we explore the top New York sports betting sites available for what should be one of the biggest heavyweight boxing fights of the year.

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

As of January of 2022, New York sports betting is legalized and regulated for both online and in-person gambling. If you’re brand new to New York sports betting, we’ve got you covered. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in New York, check out the instructions below.

New York Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte ​​🏆 World Title: WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championship

WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championship 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV

ESPN+PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2

Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -650 | Whyte +475

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte — Boxing Fight Odds

Tyson Fury is the -650 betting favorite to defeat Dillian Whyte, with the challenger lined at +475 long-shot odds on the comeback. Fury has not been as heavily favored in a boxing match-up since defeating Otto Wallin by decision back in 2019. For Whyte, it’s the first time the British boxing champion has been lined as the betting underdog since upsetting Joseph Parker back in 2018.

For a complete breakdown of Tyson Fury vs Dillian White odds, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Check out the chart below for the best Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds from BetOnline, one of the best New York sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Tyson Fury -650 Dillian Whyte +475

Boxing Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | Total Rounds

The betting total for this heavyweight title bout is set at 9.5 rounds, with the Over returning even money, and the Under set at odds of -130.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 9.5 +110 Under 9.5 -130

Boxing Card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Since 2015, Tyson Fury holds an 8-0-1 record with five wins by stoppage, three wins by decision, and one majority draw. With that, Fury has gone the distance in four of his last nine professional fights. Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte is 8-1 in his last nine pro fights dating back to 2017, with four wins by decision and four wins by stoppage. For more information on fighter records, bios, and measurable, check out the details below.

Tyson Fury— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Manchester, England

Height: 6’9”

Reach: 85 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 78 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in New York

Tyson Fury is a rather steep betting favorite of -650 headed into Saturday’s heavyweight title fight. While the prevailing opinion among expert boxing handicappers has Tyson Fury winning this match-up in a decisive fashion, betting on any heavyweight fighter at odds of -650 is never a good practice, as just one punch at heavyweight could put the fight away for good. With the ultimate equalizer always at play, it’s best to steer clear of the Fury price at -650, in case the Gypsy King has an off night and finds himself losing in a stunning upset to the interim champion.

Tyson Fury will need to bring all that he has shown in his three bouts with former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder to the table against Whyte on Saturday at Wembley. While Dillian Whyte is not as heavy of a power puncher as Wilder, he is a far superior striker with sound boxing skills that can hold their own against the undefeated Fury. Fury has the advantage of mobility, and as a multi-dimensional fighter, he can manage the fight at range, or stand in the pocket and bang.

With Fury holding such significant size and reach advantage in this match-up, he may be vulnerable to an attack on the body, which could be Whyte’s only real chance at finding a path to victory. With this in mind, expect Fury to hang out on the outside of Whyte’s range for the opening rounds of the fight, and be prepared for this heavyweight title fight to reach the later rounds. With this in mind, bet on the ‘Fight Goes the Distance’ prop at the current price of +240 and hope to enjoy all twelve rounds of heavyweight fighting action.

