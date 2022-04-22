Bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Guide

Tyson Fury takes on Dillian Whyte for the WBC and Ring heavyweight championships on Saturday, April 23rd from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Pennsylvania sports betting has been a thriving industry since legalization has come into effect back in late 2019. Now, Pennsylvania sports betting fans can bet on the biggest heavyweight fights of the year easier than ever before.

To learn more about how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Pennsylvania, continue reading as we explore the top Pennsylvania sportsbooks available for this weekend’s heavyweight showdown.

Pennsylvania sports betting has been legal and regulated since 2019. If you’re brand new to betting in boxing in PA, we’ve got you covered. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Pennsylvania, check out the instructions below.

Pennsylvania Boxing Betting — How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte ​​🏆 World Title: WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championship

WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championship 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 🕙 When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Fight: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+PPV

ESPN+PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2

Fury 31-0-1 | Whyte 28-2 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury -650 | Whyte +475

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte — Boxing Fight Odds

Tyson Fury is the -650 betting favorite to defeat Dillian Whyte, with the challenger lined at +475 long-shot odds on the comeback. Fury has not been as heavily favored in a boxing match-up since defeating Otto Wallin by decision back in 2019. For Whyte, it’s the first time the British boxing champion has been lined as the betting underdog since upsetting Joseph Parker back in 2018.

For a complete breakdown of Tyson Fury vs Dillian White odds, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Check out the chart below for the best Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds from BetOnline, one of the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Tyson Fury -650 Dillian Whyte +475

Boxing Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte | Total Rounds

The betting total for this heavyweight title bout is set at 9.5 rounds, with the Over returning even money, and the Under set at odds of -130.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 9.5 +110 Under 9.5 -130

Boxing Card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Boxing Stats — Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Since 2015, Tyson Fury holds an 8-0-1 record with five wins by stoppage, three wins by decision, and one majority draw. With that, Fury has gone the distance in four of his last nine professional fights. Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte is 8-1 in his last nine pro fights dating back to 2017, with four wins by decision and four wins by stoppage. For more information on fighter records, bios, and measurable, check out the details below.

Tyson Fury— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Manchester, England

Height: 6’9”

Reach: 85 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 31-0-1

Dillian Whyte— Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Port Antonio, Jamaica

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 78 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 28-2

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in Pennsylvania

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have both gone ‘Over’ the betting total in five of their last nine pro fights respectively. While the betting market is expecting this fight to go into the later rounds, the ‘Fight Goes the Distance’ prop is sitting at current long-shot odds of +240. While Fury has the ability to turn up the pressure against a much less mobile fighter in Dillian Whyte. The former kickboxer and MMA fighter Dillian Whyte does have a great ability to go to the body on his opponents, which should be a key to victory for Whyte, who will come in with a significant disadvantage in both size and reach.

If Whyte is able to hurt Fury to the body early, we may see a much more conservative heavyweight champion. Fury has the boxing ability to stay at range and pick Whyte apart from outside of the pocket, and could cruise to a twelve-round decision should he choose to do so. With this in mind, take a shot at the value and bet on the ‘Fight Goes the Distance’ at the long-shot odds of +240.

