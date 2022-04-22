Boxing Betting: Finding Value on Fury vs Whyte Heavyweight Title Fight

Tyson Fury takes on Dillian Whyte this Saturday from Wembley Stadium, and with the odds set heavily in the champion’s favor, boxing betting fans may be looking to alternative markets for their betting fix. The undefeated Fury is a -600 favorite over Dillian Whyte, who is just one fight removed from losing to a 41-year-old Alexander Povetkin by TKO, back in 2020. While -600 seems like a fair price for the undefeated boxing phenom, there are far better props to wager than on the Gypsy King to pull off the victory. To learn more about the best value bets to make for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte, continue reading as we explore the best bets available for this weekend’s colossal heavyweight title fight.

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte — Boxing Betting Odds

The betting line is set with the ‘Fight Goes the Distance’ prop at odds of +240, while the ‘Fight Goes the Distance: No’ prop is set at odds of -300. For more heavyweight boxing odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Fight Goes Distance Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Yes +240 No -300

Boxing Betting Trends – Fury vs Whyte

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have gone the distance in eight of their last eighteen boxing bouts combined. Three of Fury’s last eight wins have come by way of decision, while Whyte has won by decision in four of his last eight wins. Fury and Whyte have a combined record of 10-8 to the Over’ in their last eighteen fights, with Fury’s last fight going Over the betting total, but did not go the distance.

Boxing Betting | Best Value Bets for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

With the current betting line on the total set at 9.5 rounds, the boxing betting market expects this fight to reach at least the ninth round but does not expect the fight to go the distance. Fury has had a tendency for finishing his opponents off late as of late, with TKO victories against Deontay Wilder in both the 7th and 11th round. At the current price of +240 for this bout to go the full twelve-round distance, you can’t go wrong with those odds win or lose, which is why the ‘Fight Goes the Distance’ prop is the best value bet for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte this weekend.